Without long-term answer at QB, it’s expected to be another long season for the Browns

CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-14)

Expectations

Very low, as has been the case most seasons. The Browns have had 11 seasons with at least 12 losses since returning to the league in 1999. Kevin Stefanski enters his sixth season, giving him the longest tenure for a Cleveland coach since Sam Rutigliano roamed the sidelines from 1978 until midway through the 1984 season. As usual, most of the drama revolves around the quarterback position. Joe Flacco will be the Week 1 starter and gives Stefanski a veteran leader who can bring a semblance of stability to the position. After Kenny Pickett was traded to Las Vegas, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel will be the backup while Shedeur Sanders, the fifth-round rookie QB, will get time to develop leading the scout team. Even with two rookies, the Browns could be in the running to take a quarterback next year with two first-round picks. Stefanski wants to go back to a ball-control offense now that he is calling plays again. The Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins in the second round, but he has not signed because of a legal matter. Jerome Ford and fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson are expected to split the carries in the early going. Cleveland had the top-ranked defense in 2023, but fell to 19th last season because of injuries and being out on the field for long stretches. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett leads an aggressive front seven that should be able to pressure the quarterback.

New faces

QB Joe Flacco, QB Dillon Gabriel, QB Shedeur Sanders, OT Cornelius Lucas, DT Mason Graham, LB Carson Schwesinger, TE Harold Fannin Jr., LB Jerome Baker, DT Maliek Collins, DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Key losses

QB Jameis Winston, RB Nick Chubb, OT James Hudson, WR Elijah Moore, LT Jedrick Wills Jr., LB Jordan Hicks, S D’Anthony Bell, S Juan Thornhill, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, LS Charley Hughlett.

Strengths

The defense remains formidable. Garrett is the only player to have at least 14 sacks in four straight seasons since it became an official stat in 1982. Defensive tackle Mason Graham, the fifth overall pick in the April draft, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, a second-round selection, have made immediate impacts during training camp. The secondary had a league-low four interceptions last season, but has enough talent to bounce back with cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II.

Weaknesses

If Flacco gets injured, the Browns will first turn to Gabriel after trading Kenny Pickett to the Raiders. Gabriel was solid in the preseason and directed a pair of two-minute drives, but doing that against the second- or third-team defense is different compared to facing starters who are mixing up coverages and schemes in a regular-season game. Considering Cleveland’s recent injury history at quarterback, Sanders could possibly start a game at some point this season. He did a nice job displaying accuracy on passes during training camp, but there remain issues with footwork and a tendency to make bad plays worse by taking sacks instead of getting rid of the ball.

Camp development

Third-round pick Harold Fannin Jr. has made a quick transition to the offense. Fannin set Football Bowl Subdivision tight end records for receiving yards (1,155 yards) and receptions (117) at Bowling Green last season but he can also line up as a wide receiver.

Fantasy player to watch

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had career highs in receiving yards (1,229 yards) and receptions (90) last season after being acquired from Denver. He might be drafted lower in some leagues because of having only four touchdowns last season.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 300-1 (tied with New Orleans for longest odds).

