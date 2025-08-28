With new coach Ben Johnson and revamped O-line, Bears bank on Williams to emerge as franchise QB

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears (5-12) Expectations The Bears had grabbed plenty of attention this time last year, basking in…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears (5-12)

Expectations

The Bears had grabbed plenty of attention this time last year, basking in the spotlight with a starring role in “Hard Knocks.” Well, consider them offseason winners again. But will they start winning when it really matters? With new coach Ben Johnson and a rebuilt offensive line, they believe Caleb Williams now has the support he needs to develop into the sort of quarterback they envision him becoming. Johnson worked well with Jared Goff as Detroit’s offensive coordinator, helping him re-emerge as one of the NFL’s top QBs. The interior of the offensive line has a different look after general manager Ryan Poles gave it a makeover, highlighted by the trade with Kansas City for two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney. Now, Williams needs to start emerging as a franchise quarterback. His rookie season had its ups and downs. Williams was sacked a franchise-record and league-leading 68 times after being drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2024, and he had to deal with an offensive coordinator (Shane Waldron) and coach (Matt Eberflus) getting fired along the way. He now has an offensive-minded head coach. But the Bears still have a steep hill to climb in the tough NFC North.

New faces

Coach Ben Johnson, G Joe Thuney, G Jonah Jackson, C Drew Dalman, TE Colston Loveland, OT Ozzy Trapilo, DT Grady Jarrett, edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, DT Shemar Turner.

Key losses

WR Keenan Allen, LB Jack Sanborn.

Strengths

Williams figures to have no shortage of playmakers. He has solid options at wide receiver in veteran DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, coming off a promising rookie season. He also has another playmaking tight end to go with Cole Kmet after Chicago drafted Loveland out of Michigan with the No. 10 overall pick.

Weaknesses

For all the attention on Williams, the running backs could benefit in a big way with improved blocking and Johnson’s creativity. D’Andre Swift had 959 yards rushing and 386 yards receiving in his first season with the Bears. He went from making the Pro Bowl with Philadelphia in 2023 to averaging a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry a year ago. But he knows Johnson well, having played with Detroit from 2020 to 2022 after being drafted out of Georgia. Roschon Johnson went from averaging 4.3 yards per run as a rookie two years ago to 2.7 last season. He and Swift have a chance to show their struggles had more to do with the scheme and blocking.

Camp development

How quickly Williams can adapt to Johnson and his system has been a big story throughout offseason workouts and camp. But it’s not the only one. The Bears were banged up at cornerback, with star Jaylon Johnson suffering a leg injury prior to camp and Kyler Gordon hurting his hamstring in early August. Their depth at the position also took a hit in the second preseason game when Terell Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Fantasy player to watch

Williams has an offensive-minded head coach, a revamped offensive line and no shortage of options. It’s time to show he can lock down a position that has haunted the founding NFL franchise.

