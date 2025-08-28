Vikings turn to untested McCarthy at QB after rookie-year knee injury kept him out of 14-win season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNESOTA VIKINGS (14-4) Expectations The fourth year together for coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNESOTA VIKINGS (14-4)

Expectations

The fourth year together for coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah comes with a high bar for success after they each received a long-term contract extension and led another ownership-supported aggressive push for upgrades at several positions in free agency. Matching their 14-win total from 2024 will be a tall task in a stacked division, but the Vikings are 0-2 in the playoffs since the current leadership arrived in 2022 so there’s the first place to seek improvement. They’re determined to do so despite new quarterback J.J. McCarthy never having taken a regular-season NFL snap after missing his rookie year with a knee injury. Coaches and teammates have raved about McCarthy’s attitude, confidence, athleticism and intelligence, and the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft will have the benefit of throwing to Justin Jefferson among many other standouts surrounding him on the roster.

New faces

C Ryan Kelly, RG Will Fries, LG Donovan Jackson, DT Jonathan Allen, CB Isaiah Rodgers, WR Adam Thielen, DT Javon Hargrave, RB Jordan Mason, CB Jeff Okudah, WR/KR Tai Felton, QB Carson Wentz.

Key losses

QB Sam Darnold, CB Stephon Gilmore, SS Cam Bynum, CB Shaquill Griffin, C Garrett Bradbury, DT Harrison Phillips, RG Dalton Risner, OLB Patrick Jones II, WR Brandon Powell.

Strengths

The Vikings had the best interception-per-pass-attempt rate in the league last season (3.77%) that was the NFL’s highest mark in three years, fueled by defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ aggressive and unpredictable scheme that generated plenty of heat on opposing quarterbacks. Adding two accomplished veterans with inside pass-rushing prowess in Allen and Hargrave gives the front seven even more oomph, with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel leading the push in their edge rusher roles. Jefferson, who has the most receiving yards through a player’s first five seasons in NFL history, is in a clear tier with former LSU teammate and Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase above the rest of the pass-catchers in the game. O’Connell’s influence on the revival of Sam Darnold’s career provides a blueprint for the success McCarthy could have. He’ll be better protected than his recent predecessors, after the entire interior of the line was turned over between stalwart tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill.

Weaknesses

The depth at three crucial positions — wide receiver, cornerback and quarterback — is a significant concern in case any of the starters there are injured. Jefferson’s sidekick, Jordan Addison, must sit out the first three games of his third season to serve a suspension for a drunken driving arrest last summer. Newcomer Rondale Moore’s season-ending knee injury in the first preseason game was a setback to the push for more production from the punt and kickoff return roles as well as to the depth at wide receiver.

Camp development

Jefferson missed more than three weeks of practice time with a mild hamstring strain, as the Vikings exercised extra caution and encouraged the two-time All-Pro to converse more intently with McCarthy about his decision-making process to keep synching their mindsets while they were unable to work on their pass-and-catch rhythm on the field. McCarthy often shined in full-team drills, though, particularly during joint practices against the New England Patriots. The Vikings acquired Thielen in a trade with the Panthers to try to stabilize the depth behind Jefferson, bringing back the player with the third-most receptions in franchise history. The return of Darrisaw to the field at full strength from a torn ACL that sidelined him midway through last season was another heartening sign for the offense. Greenard was wreaking havoc all over the place in practices.

Fantasy player to watch

Mason broke out last season with the 49ers by rushing for 667 yards and three touchdowns over the first seven games with star Christian McCaffrey sidelined, before Mason suffered his own injuries, first to his shoulder and then his ankle. Acquired by the Vikings for a late-round draft pick, Mason is a powerful runner with the potential to flourish sharing the load with Aaron Jones, who had a career-high 1,138 rushing yards in 2024 but will turn 31 later this season. The Vikings have revamped the interior of their offensive line and are as committed as ever under O’Connell to a productive running game.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 25-1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.