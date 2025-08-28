Vikings’ Smith recovering from personal health matter that’s not a long-term absence, AP source says

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith has been recovering from a personal health matter that has…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith has been recovering from a personal health matter that has kept him from practicing with the team for the past 2½ weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Thursday because the Vikings were not releasing details about Smith’s status, said the 36-year-old would be evaluated weekly for his return from an absence that is not expected to be long term.

Smith, who has started his 14th season in the NFL, was elected by Vikings players as one of eight team captains this year. He was not placed on injured reserve when the initial 53-man roster was established on Tuesday.

Smith was last seen at practice that was open to reporters on Aug. 11. The Vikings open the regular season on Sept. 8 with an NFC North division game at Chicago.

Smith, a six-time Pro Bowl pick who is the oldest active defensive back in the league, has spent his entire career with the Vikings after being drafted out of Notre Dame in the first round in 2012. He has missed a total of only seven games over the past eight seasons.

The Vikings let their other starting safety from the past three seasons, Cam Bynum, leave as a free agent for Indianapolis. Theo Jackson and Josh Metellus, who has a roving role in the defense that puts him at linebacker, nickel cornerback, edge rusher and even occasionally inside on the defensive line, are filling the void from Bynum’s departure.

