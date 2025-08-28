Veteran Wilkinson may be Falcons’ starter at right tackle following McGary’s season-ending injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are still adjusting to the jarring loss of right tackle Kaleb McGary…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are still adjusting to the jarring loss of right tackle Kaleb McGary for the season to a lower left leg injury that could hurt the team’s running game while also complicating pass protection for left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Coach Raheem Morris said before Thursday’s practice that players who practiced through training camp and played in the preseason, including veteran Elijah Wilkinson, are leading the competition to replace McGary in next week’s opening game against Tampa Bay.

When asked after Thursday’s practice if he’s the first choice to replace McGary, Wilkinson said, “That’s the way it looks to me. That’s the way we’ve been working in practice.”

Michael Jerrell, acquired from Seattle on Tuesday, provides an option at right tackle but would have difficulty moving ahead of Wilkinson in just one week. The Falcons signed tackles Ryan Hayes and Carter Warren to their practice squad on Thursday.

Morris said the staff also discussed moving starting left guard Matthew Bergeron to right tackle, a scenario that could create an opportunity for Kyle Hinton or Wilkinson at guard.

Another tackle, Storm Norton, was placed on injured reserve/designated to return with an ankle injury on Tuesday. Rookie Jack Nelson is another option at tackle.

While protecting Penix is a priority in his first full season as the starting quarterback, the loss of McGary could be a bigger blow to the line’s ability to open lanes for running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons’ running game flourished with running to the right side behind McGary and right guard Chris Lindstrom.

Morris said McGary’s injury is “a huge thing” for the running game.

“That’s more of what McGary does,” said Morris when comparing McGary’s strength as a run blocker to the issue of protecting Penix’s blind side. “That’s more of our strength. We run the ball significantly better to the right side because of guys like McGary and Lindstrom.”

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said, “I like what we’ve seen of Elijah there as an option for us” at right tackle and said the staff is still considering three or four options.

“I know that we’ve been handled some circumstances that you wish you didn’t have, but hey, it is what it is,” Ledford said. “Let’s see how well this group can handle them.”

Wilkinson, 30, is in his ninth season and has played both tackle and guard with Denver, Chicago and Atlanta. He has 45 starts.

McGary was carted off the practice field with the injury on Aug. 20 and was placed on injured reserve as the team set its initial 53-man roster, ending his season.

Also Thursday, the Falcons placed edge rusher Bralen Trice on injured reserve and re-signed safety Jordan Fuller to their active roster. Morris said Trice has a “recurring” knee injury that forced him to miss his 2024 rookie season and is facing possible surgery.

Fuller started 48 games in four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Morris announced two rookies — safety Xavier Watts and nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. — have earned starting jobs in the secondary. Even with Watts beating out Fuller at free safety, Morris said he celebrated having Fuller back on the active roster after the veteran was released to set the initial 53-man roster.

Watts and Bowman join edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., both first-round picks, to give Atlanta four rookies who are expected to start or play key roles on defense.

