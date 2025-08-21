Top picks Travis Hunter and Kenneth Grant sit out Jaguars-Dolphins joint practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Travis Hunter dressed but only participated in individual drills. Kenneth Grant was not in uniform.…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) —

With both players dealing with unspecified minor injuries, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins were not risking the health of their respective No. 1 picks during a joint workout Thursday at the Dolphins’ facility.

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner as a two-way star at Colorado and the Jaguars’ top selection, has been dealing with an upper-body injury. He will not play when the Jags meet the Dolphins in their final preseason game on Saturday but should be ready for the season opener against Carolina on Sept. 7.

“It was more about being smart the next few weeks,” Jaguars first-year coach Liam Coen said. “The ultimate goal is Carolina. Could he have probably gone? I think so. If this was Carolina, would he have probably played? Yeah. We’re moving in the right direction.”

The Dolphins are taking the same approach with Grant, the defensive tackle from Michigan drafted 13th overall. Grant, who has impressed in camp, is day to day, coach Mike McDaniel said.

“It’s something we’re not worried about,” McDaniel said.

While Hunter and Grant sat, the approximately 1-hour, 45-minute practice featured plenty of reps for quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence of the Jags and Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins.

Early in 7-on-7 drills, Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington for touchdowns.

“I would say it’s a continued grind,” Tagovailoa said of where the Dolphins stand at this stage of training camp. “It’s not something that we go through the process and this is where the process ends. It’s an everyday thing.”

Lawrence, who considered the workout sloppy at times, was intercepted by Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during a 7-on-7 drill.

“Speaking individually, there were a couple of throws I missed. Just a couple of miscommunications,” Lawrence said. “It’s good to go against a different defense. To see different looks, different disguises, it’s good for us as an offense. It’s kind of a measuring stick of where we’re at.

“There’s stuff to clean up but I thought guys competed hard, flew around. Just have to clean up some of the details.”

The Dolphins also had joint practices before their first two preseason games. Thursday’s was the first for the Jaguars.

“You’re out of your comfort zone when you’re against somebody else in a different arena,” Coen said. “Seeing different things. Things that can get let go in practice, when you’re going against each other, it’s not going to fly. Somebody else is going to take advantage of it.”

Jags and Dolphins take different approaches to preseason finale

While McDaniel hinted that some of his starters will play Saturday, Coen said he will use the game to continue evaluating reserves hoping to make the 53-man roster.

“It’ll be a lot of young guys getting some quality work,” Coen said. “There are a lot of guys fighting for a roster spot or fighting for a (spot) potentially on somebody else’s team. It’s a good opportunity for those guys as well.”

Darren Waller progresses in comeback

McDaniel said Darren Waller continues to make progress after the veteran tight end resumed his career following a one-year retirement. The 32-year-old Waller was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to him growing in our offense, readily and pretty quickly because I’ve watched him attack the time since he’s been back,” McDaniel said. “He’s motivated.”

