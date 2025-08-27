Tommy DeVito joining Patriots after being waived by the Giants

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tommy DeVito is leaving the bright lights of New York. But he isn’t going very far.…

The 27-year-old quarterback, who was tagged with the nickname “Tommy Cutlets” during his time in New York, was claimed by the New England Patriots a day after the Giants waived the fan favorite as teams across the NFL cutdown their initial regular-season rosters.

DeVito becomes the third quarterback in New England, behind starter Drake Maye and backup Josh Dobbs.

It was believed that DeVito would have a chance to return to the Giants’ practice squad if he’d cleared waivers. But the Patriots picked up the former undrafted free agent and northern New Jersey native after he became expendable following New York’s signing of veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

“Just strengthening the roster, certainly, at a premium position and continuing to add pieces, whether that’s offensively, defensively or guys that we feel like can help us on special teams,” Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday.

Vrabel also acknowledged that having vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who previously was an advisor to the Giants general manager, was beneficial in providing insight into DeVito.

DeVito has started eight games and appeared in 12, completing 65% of his passes for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. During exhibition play, DeVito was 30 of 38 for 323 yards with four TDs and one pick. Three of those exhibition TDs came in a 42-10 Giants win over the Patriots.

