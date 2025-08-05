Titans give veteran safety Quandre Diggs chance to play with his cousin Cam Ward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have swapped out a couple of players for a pair of safeties, giving…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have swapped out a couple of players for a pair of safeties, giving three-time Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs a chance to play with his cousin, rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

The Titans announced the moves Tuesday, waiving outside linebacker Titus Leo and safety Mark Perry. They also signed Joshuah Bledsoe.

Diggs signed with Tennessee last season and started eight games before finishing on injured reserve with an injured left foot. The veteran also was teammates in Seattle with new Tennessee receiver Tyler Lockett.

The veteran safety has started 120 of 145 games in his career with Detroit, Seattle and Tennessee.

