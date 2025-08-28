Titans eager to speed up rebuilding process with No. 1 draft pick QB Cam Ward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — TENNESSEE TITANS (3-14) Expectations The Titans benefit from nobody expecting anything from a franchise that went…

Expectations

The Titans benefit from nobody expecting anything from a franchise that went 3-14 in coach Brian Callahan’s debut season, dropping the final six games of 2024. That got the Titans the No. 1 pick overall in the NFL draft allowing them to select Cam Ward out of Miami and start the rebuilding process with the top spot on the waiver wire. Tennessee switched general managers in January and brought in Mike Borgonzi from Kansas City trying to make sure the right personnel decisions get made. Showing improvement across the board over 2024 is the biggest goal for the Titans this season with anything more than that a happy bonus.

New faces

Ward, Borgonzi, LB Cody Barton, LT Dan Moore Jr., RG Kevin Zeitler, OLB Dre’Mont Jones, WR Tyler Lockett, WR Van Jefferson, TE Gunnar Helm, WR Elic Ayomanor, WR Chimere Dike, OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo, S Kevin Winston Jr., QB Brandon Allen, P Johnny Hekker, K Joey Slye, special teams coordinator John Fassel, S Xavier Woods, S Quandre Diggs, senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy.

Key losses

OLB Harold Landry III, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, K Nick Folk, P Ryan Stonehouse, special teams coordinator Colt Anderson, QB Mason Rudolph, TE Nick Vannett.

Strengths

Ward. The rookie quarterback’s confidence is infectious combined with his work ethic, communication and field vision. The Titans brought in Moore and Zeitler to improve the offensive line for Ward along with a pair of veteran receivers in Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson as well.

Weaknesses

That offensive line has to stay healthy and protect Ward so the rookie can play and learn. Someone has to step up at pass rusher with Landry, last season’s sack leader, cut in March. The Titans also have to show they can defend the run better than 2024 when they ranked 26th.

Camp development

Depth at inside linebacker and who would start beside Barton has improved with the growth of a pair of 2024 draft picks. Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr. both made their share of plays to leave depth behind the trio the only concern with the group.

Fantasy player to watch

WR Calvin Ridley. The veteran had a 1,000-yard receiving season despite Will Levis’ struggles with injury, sacks and turnovers. Callahan moved his locker beside Ward to speed up their chemistry, and their connection on the field has grown quickly. Ridley had just four TD catches last season, a number sure to improve with Ward.

