Titans bolster defensive depth with 4 waiver claims and signing of DT Shy Tuttle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans used their top spot on the NFL waiver wire to claim four defensive players, and they also signed defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.

The Titans acquired a pair of cornerbacks in Jalyn Armour-Davis and Samuel Womack III, linebacker Dorian Mausi and defensive end C.J. Ravenell. They released center Corey Levin and waived defensive tackle Timmy Horne, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally and offensive lineman John Ojukwu.

Tuttle has started 65 of 95 games over six NFL seasons with 4 1/2 sacks and 232 career tackles. He played in college at Tennessee and started as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in 2019. Tuttle spent the past two seasons with Carolina.

The Titans need depth on the defensive line, cornerback and linebacker. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson coached Armour-Davis with Baltimore in 2023 before being hired by Tennessee. Armour-Davis, who played at Alabama, was a fourth-round pick in 2022 and has started three of 19 games.

Mausi played at Auburn last year before spending training camp with Minnesota. Ravenell spent 2024 on Baltimore’s practice squad as an undrafted free agent. Womack has started nine of 40 games with San Francisco and Indianapolis, and he has three career interceptions.

