The Packers hope to contend for the Super Bowl. It starts with being better in their division

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers (11-7)

Expectations

After making the playoffs with the NFL’s youngest season-opening roster each of the last two years, the Packers are eager to make a run at their first Super Bowl appearance since their 2010 title. That starts with becoming more competitive in their division. Green Bay went 1-5 in NFC North games last season. The Packers didn’t make major changes in the offseason and are relying on improvement from their returning nucleus. Green Bay’s two major free-agent additions were former San Francisco 49ers OL Aaron Banks and ex-Las Vegas Raiders CB Nate Hobbs. Banks will take over at left guard, with two-time Pro Bowl selection Elgton Jenkins sliding over to center. Hobbs is expected to help the Packers withstand the loss of two-time Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander, who was released after playing just seven games in each of the last two seasons. The Packers are optimistic that a defense that improved a year ago in its first season under coordinator Jeff Hafley will get even better now that players have adjusted to his scheme. Green Bay’s hopes of a deep playoff run will depend in part on whether Jordan Love stays healthy and recaptures the form he showed late in the 2023 season. Love had a fine 2024, but he didn’t make the leap that was expected of him.

New faces

Banks, Hobbs, OL Anthony Belton, WR Matthew Golden, DL Barryn Sorrell, WR Savion Williams.

Key losses

Alexander, QB coach Tom Clements, RB AJ Dillon, C Josh Myers, CB Eric Stokes, LB Eric Wilson.

Strengths

Josh Jacobs re-established himself as a Pro Bowl-caliber running back last season. All-Pro selection Xavier McKinney leads an outstanding safety group that also includes second-year players Evan Williams and Javon Bullard. Edgerrin Cooper was outstanding in a part-time role as a rookie last year and can team up with Quay Walker to form an exceptional linebacker tandem. Brandon McManus was 20 of 21 on field-goal attempts last season after joining the team in mid-October.

Weaknesses

Although Green Bay already got accustomed to playing without Alexander for much of the last two seasons, his exit leaves the Packers lacking cornerback depth. Also, none of the remaining cornerbacks on the roster has the coverage skills of a healthy Alexander. Green Bay’s playoff loss to Philadelphia last season exposed the Packers’ lack of offensive line depth, and that still may be an issue.

Camp development

Golden spent training camp showing just why the Packers liked him enough to make him the first wide receiver they’ve drafted in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002. He seemingly made a highlight-worthy play in every practice and capped the preseason with a 39-yard reception that set up a touchdown. He figures to make an immediate impact.

Fantasy player to watch

Tucker Kraft showed he was a tight end worth starting on fantasy teams when he caught 50 passes for 707 yards and seven touchdowns as a second-year pro. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he improves upon those numbers this year and establishes himself as one of the top half-dozen or so fantasy tight ends. One concern is that Kraft delivered those big totals last year while injuries limited Luke Musgrave to seven games. If Musgrave stays healthy and gives the Packers two quality pass-catching tight ends, it could cut into Kraft’s production.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 22-1

