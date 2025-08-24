The 49ers spoil Trey Lance’s return to the Bay Area with a 30-23 win over the Chargers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance’s return to the Bay Area led to three straight punts for the Los…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance’s return to the Bay Area led to three straight punts for the Los Angeles Chargers, who went on to lose 30-23 Saturday night to the San Francisco 49ers in the final exhibition game for both teams.

Curtis Robinson returned a interception of DJ Uiagalelei 32 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 6:06 remaining to give San Francisco the win.

Lance played his first game at Levi’s Stadium since the 49ers traded him to Dallas two summers ago. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in 2021, but he started only four games before being shipped away after falling behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold on the 49ers’ depth chart.

Lance is in his first season with the Chargers as he tries to earn the backup role behind Justin Herbert. After showing some flashes in his first three games this preseason, Lance wasn’t able to do much against a 49ers defense that had only a handful of starters.

He threw incomplete passes on third down to end the first two drives with a three-and-out punt. The Chargers drove into San Francisco territory on his final possession before a false start by David Sharpe on fourth-and-3 from the 38 led to a punt.

Lance finished 5 for 8 for 38 yards.

Taylor Heinicke, who is battling for the backup job, went 3 of 5 for 31 yards on two drives, leading the Chargers to one field goal.

The final exhibition game provided little excitement as the teams combined for eight punts in the first quarter — something that hadn’t happened in any NFL game since 2017.

Luke Grimm muffed the eighth punt, setting up a touchdown for San Francisco when Tanner Mordecai threw a 22-yard TD pass to Demarcus Robinson. Robinson got some playing time because he is facing a likely three-game suspension to start the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Grimm muffed a second punt in the fourth quarter, setting up a 22-yard TD catch for Terique Owens, the son of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

Moody misses

Niners kicker Jake Moody followed up his big performance last week at Las Vegas by missing an extra point in the second quarter, raising more questions about his dependability for the season.

Moody went 5 for 14 on attempts from at least 40 yards in the final nine games last season, leading to the decision by San Francisco to bring in Greg Joseph for competition.

But a string of injuries at other positions led to Joseph getting cut and Moody appeared to solidify his spot when he made five field goals last week, including a game-winner from 59 yards.

Moody made three extra points and a field goal in the second half, leading to loud cheers from the crowd.

Up next

The Chargers open the season on Sept. 5 in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers visit Seattle in their opener on Sept. 7.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.