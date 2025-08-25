Texans’ Joe Mixon to miss at least 4 games because of foot injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Running back Joe Mixon will miss at least the first four games of the regular season after…

HOUSTON (AP) — Running back Joe Mixon will miss at least the first four games of the regular season after the Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ll place him on the reserve/non-football injury list this week.

Mixon has been on the active/non-football injury list since the start of camp after he sustained a foot injury this offseason while away from the team.

The team said Monday that they would move the veteran to the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday afternoon when rosters must be cut down to 53 players.

Earlier Monday, coach DeMeco Ryans refused to give an update on Mixon’s status.

With Mixon out, the Texans will start Nick Chubb, who is in his first season in Houston after spending his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

