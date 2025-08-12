Texans’ Brevin Jordan suffers another season-ending injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, marking the second straight year…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, marking the second straight year he’s sustained a season-ending injury.

The team didn’t specify his injury, but he appeared to injure his lower leg or knee in training camp Monday. This injury comes after he tore an ACL in Week 2 last season.

“He went down with a devastating injury,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “It’s really rough for a guy that just bounced back from a major injury. So, it’s tough on Brevin right now and tough on our entire team.”

Jordan was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. He appeared in 14 games in 2023 when he had a career-high 219 yards receiving with two touchdowns. For his career he has 53 receptions for 532 yards and five touchdowns.

