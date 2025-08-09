Stetson Bennett throws 2 TD passes, looks sharp in Rams’ 31-21 preseason victory over Cowboys

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer said he got emotional in the hours before his long-awaited first game as a…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer said he got emotional in the hours before his long-awaited first game as a head coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

Stetson Bennett is also viewing this NFL season as a new beginning in a winding football career, and the Los Angeles Rams quarterback got off to a strong fresh start.

Bennett passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Rams to a 31-21 preseason victory over the Cowboys on Saturday night in Schottenheimer’s head coaching debut.

Although the top players on both teams didn’t play, the game was still a milestone to the 51-year-old Schottenheimer, a well-traveled career assistant with stops including USC, the San Diego Chargers and two stints with the St. Louis Rams. He spent the past two years as Dallas’ offensive coordinator before becoming Jerry Jones’ surprising choice to replace Mike McCarthy last January.

“I got a little bit choked up coming to the stadium, and then when Jerry and I talked a little bit, I’ll be honest, I got a little emotional,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s been a dream of mine to be in this chair, and he and I were just talking about our journeys, and we were telling some stories. … It was just the two of us, and I’m very appreciative of him and the Jones family for having me in this chair.”

Although he has no intention of showing many offensive tendencies in the preseason to start his first year as Dallas’ play-caller, Schottenheimer got right to work in the other privileges of his new job: He unsuccessfully challenged a sideline catch by the Rams’ Xavier Smith on a 39-yard pass from Bennett on the game’s opening drive.

“I think we’ve got some good film to look at from an evaluation standpoint, but at the end of the day, I’ll remember this day for a long time,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s not the result that we wanted, but first time out there as a head coach, it felt pretty good.”

Joe Milton passed for 143 yards before bruising his elbow in the fourth quarter of a solid debut with the Cowboys, throwing a touchdown pass to Rivaldo Fairweather with 8:48 to play.

But Dallas started slowly and never caught up, managing just 1 net yard of offense in the first quarter to the Rams’ 160.

Blake Corum rushed for short TDs to cap the Rams’ first two offensive drives led by Bennett. The two-time national champion at the University of Georgia is attempting to secure his job as the Rams’ third-string quarterback for another season.

Looking much sharper than he did a year ago against the Cowboys, Bennett went 16 for 24 and hit Cody Schrader and Brennan Presley for touchdowns in the second half.

“I thought I played pretty well,” Bennett said. “I was just glad I didn’t try to force anything. (It went) pretty well, but there’s things I’m going to clean up.”

Bennett’s only interception resulted from an exceptional play made by Dallas’ Israel Mukuamu on a long pass.

Milton, who had one interception while going 17 for 29, is a second-year pro looking to cement his job as Dak Prescott’s backup. He slightly hurt his elbow on a hit, but felt he could have gone back in the game if necessary.

“I was very excited,” Milton said. “I think that’s what got me off of my tracks, but I feel like if I was to go back out there again right now, I’d be able to settle down faster and make those throws, for sure.”

Will Grier replaced Milton for the Cowboys’ final series and rushed for a TD with 2:31 left.

Both teams rested as many key players as possible, with Prescott and CeeDee Lamb headlining a host of Cowboys starters on the sideline. Micah Parsons attended the game with his Dallas teammates even after requesting a trade last week during his seemingly interminable contract negotiations with owner Jerry Jones.

The Rams didn’t even play second-string quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Schrader rushed for 59 yards for Los Angeles, while rookie Jarquez Hunter had 41 yards and Corum added 32.

Stafford’s progress

The Rams got good news even before the game when Matthew Stafford went through a lengthy workout featuring roughly 70 throws. The 37-year-old quarterback didn’t participate in training camp due to a back injury.

“It was awesome,” Sean McVay said. “It looked good. He threw the ball really well. No limitation on any types of throws.”

Stafford will join practice Monday at the Rams’ training complex, at first participating only in individual drills.

Offensive interference

Lamb didn’t stay out of the action entirely despite being in street clothes: He got a penalty in the second quarter when an official ran into him as he strayed into the white paint on the sideline. Lamb was floored, but got up laughing.

“Just like the pre-snap penalties, that penalty, we’ve got to be better with discipline,” Schottenheimer said. “I hope the guy’s OK. I think he’s OK, the official that he ran into, but we have to be better than that. CeeDee knows better. We know better.”

Up next

Cowboys: Three more practices in Oxnard, California, before heading home to host Baltimore next Saturday.

Rams: McVay said after the game that their scheduled joint practice with the Chargers on Wednesday was canceled because the Bolts are too injured. The crosstown rivals will still meet next Saturday for their preseason game.

