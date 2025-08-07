Steelers will sit QB Aaron Rodgers, other starters in preseason opener against Jacksonville

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ debut in Pittsburgh will have to wait. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the…

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team’s new quarterback and most of its other high-profile starters won’t play when the club opens the preseason in Jacksonville on Saturday.

T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Jonnu Smith, DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey are also among the group that will watch from the sideline.

“They need less runway to take off, to be honest with you, because of their experience and where they’re at in their careers,” Tomlin said Thursday.

Rodgers, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in early June, said Wednesday he was open to making a rare exhibition game appearance. Tomlin doesn’t think it’s required, though he didn’t rule out Rodgers making a cameo on the field later in the preseason.

The first-team offense struggled in the early days of training camp at Saint Vincent College. Tomlin said there’s been a notable “upswing,” a major factor in why he’s in no hurry to rush the NFL’s oldest player into game action.

“I just make judgments based on what I’m looking at,” Tomlin said. “I just feel comfortable with what I’ve seen during this portion of the process that makes me (OK with Rodgers sitting out).”

Rookie quarterback Will Howard is unavailable after injuring his right (throwing) hand on Tuesday. Tomlin described Howard as “week to week,” and said there’s a chance Howard will be available at some point later this month.

The Steelers signed well-traveled backup quarterback Logan Woodside to pick up some of the reps with Howard out. Woodside has a long relationship with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The two were together in Tennessee in 2019 and 2020 when Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Woodside also spent time in Atlanta during Smith’s three-year tenure as Falcons’ head coach.

There’s a chance Woodside could be available to play against the Jaguars, though the bulk of the snaps will likely be split between veteran Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

