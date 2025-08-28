Steelers take a chance on Aaron Rodgers to end playoff drought

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers (10-8) Expectations The quarterbacks seem to change in Pittsburgh at an alarming rate, but the…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers (10-8)

Expectations

The quarterbacks seem to change in Pittsburgh at an alarming rate, but the expectations do not. The Steelers opted not to retain Russell Wilson or Justin Fields after ending 2024 on a five-game skid, taking a flyer on Aaron Rodgers with the belief the four-time MVP gives them their best chance to be competitive in 2025 while serving as a bridge to whatever franchise quarterback they take in the first round of the 2026 draft, which just so happens to be in Pittsburgh. The formula remains what it has been for most of the past decade: rely heavily on what could be an elite defense to produce chaos and turnovers in equal measure and hope the offense does enough to win a bunch of one-possession games. It’s a formula that has worked to a point, but the Steelers’ current playoff victory drought is now at eight years and counting, the franchise’s longest since Franco Harris hauled in the “Immaculate Reception” more than a half-century ago. Coach Mike Tomlin (now the longest-tenured coach in major North American sports as he heads into his 19th season) and Rodgers (at 41, the league’s oldest active player) are kindred spirits. Their mutual respect is evident. Whether that’s going to be enough to help the Steelers make inroads against Baltimore and Buffalo in the AFC is another matter entirely.

New faces

QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Darius Slay, RB Kenny Gainwell, TE Jonnu Smith, S Juan Thornhill, QB Mason Rudolph, DT Derrick Harmon, RB Kaleb Johnson, LB Jack Sawyer, QB Will Howard.

Key losses

QB Russell Wilson, QB Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, WR George Pickens, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, LT Dan Moore Jr., LB Elandon Roberts, CB Donte Jackson.

Strengths

The secondary has the potential to be perhaps the best in the league even after the surprise trade that sent Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro to Miami. The Steelers received Ramsey as part of the return, and Ramsey’s versatility and physicality give defensive coordinator Teryl Austin plenty of options to tinker with a group that includes Joey Porter Jr. and Slay, who is looking to prove he still has gas left in the tank at 34. The edge rush group remains elite, with Nick Herbig proving to be a capable complement to stars T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Weaknesses

The wide receiver group remains in essentially the same position it’s been since the heights of the Antonio Brown era, which is now but a mere speck in the rearview mirror: with a true No. 1 but no real No. 2. Metcalf replaces Pickens as the clear top option, but after that there’s nothing but question marks. Can Roman Wilson develop quickly after missing his entire rookie season because of injury? Can quick but undersized Calvin Austin III stay healthy? The offensive line hasn’t exactly looked dominant during the preseason, and the Steelers desperately need 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones to become an anchor at left tackle. If he can’t effectively protect Rodgers’ blindside, whatever game plan offensive coordinator Arthur Smith comes up with is likely doomed to fail.

Camp development

Wilson, whose development was stunted because of an injury as a rookie, has shown flashes of becoming a legitimate threat in the passing game. If he can find his way onto the field consistently, that could take some of the pressure off Metcalf and tight ends Smith and Pat Freiermuth. Rodgers made it a point to say the club has high expectations for Wilson, and that a couple of positive steps in the right direction during the preseason doesn’t mean that Wilson has necessarily arrived. The new-look offense looked sluggish for long stretches during camp, though the Steelers are optimistic that says more about their defense than it does Rodgers and company.

Fantasy player to watch

While Jaylen Warren will be the starting running back heading into the opener, expect Johnson, a third-round pick out of Iowa, to get plenty of opportunities to muscle his way to the top of the depth chart. Johnson considers himself a “high volume” back. If he can provide an explosive play or two early — something Harris rarely did during four productive but rarely spectacular seasons — then he could be RB1 by the end of September.

Win Super Bowl: 40-1.

