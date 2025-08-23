Steelers rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon is week to week with a knee injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Derrick Harmon knew his first preseason in the NFL was over the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Derrick Harmon knew his first preseason in the NFL was over the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive tackle felt his right knee bend awkwardly underneath him early in the second quarter against Carolina.

As he was carted off the field Thursday night, the 21st overall pick in the draft feared his regular season might be in danger, too.

Turns out it’s not.

After some anxious moments that left the 22-year-old near tears, an MRI revealed that Harmon is dealing with a sprain that coach Mike Tomlin characterized as “week to week.” Tomlin declined to speculate on whether the team will place Harmon on injured reserve, saying the club wasn’t having those discussions yet.

That answer would indicate there’s a chance Harmon, who played collegiately at Michigan State and Oregon, could return sometime in September.

“I thought it was serious, but it wasn’t that serious,” Harmon said Saturday. “But (it;s) still something I’ve got to be in the training room to get rehab on. And that’s what I’m going to focus on right now, just attack the rehab to get back on the field.”

Harmon said he initially tweaked the right knee on the previous play, a 1-yard run by Carolina’s Raheem Blackshear. On the following snap, he shrugged off an initial block and was engaged with Panthers right tackle Branden Walton when his right foot briefly appeared to get caught, twisting his knee.

He feared the worst but was in a decidedly better mood a short time later when he made his way from the locker room to the Pittsburgh sideline.

“Once I got next to my teammates, they cheered me up,” Harmon said. “They told me to get out my head and that’s why I was laughing like that (later). It just put me in good spirits (with) them telling me, ‘Man, you’re going to be OK.’”

Harmon has been impressive during his first training camp. He collected a sack in a Week 2 preseason victory over Tampa Bay and figured to be in position to make his first NFL start when Pittsburgh opens the season against the New York Jets on Sept. 7.

“It’s definitely frustrating man, the last preseason game,” Harmon said. “And (I was) really excited to get out there in a regular season and compete at a high level. It sucks, but it’s part of the game we play.”

Tomlin declined to get into specifics on who might fill in while Harmon is out. Veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk and rookie Yahya Black figure to be the first options. Black picked up a sack early in the third quarter. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Black celebrated by rubbing his stomach, which brought laughter from the sideline, Harmon included.

“That’s a big belly,” Harmon said with a smile. “Both of the rookie (defensive tackles) got sacks in back-to-back games, so that’s big.”

Tomlin described Black as “well-conditioned for a guy his size, it’s a great place to start. He’s a high-energy guy. He’s a good communicator.”

Several other Steelers players are dealing with injuries as Tuesday’s cutdown day nears. Tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receiver Calvin Austin III, safety Juan Thornhill and cornerback Cory Trice are working their way back.

“It’s a really good time (to have them nearing a return),” Tomlin said. “The sand is running through the hourglass.”

