Steelers’ preseason win marred by Derrick Harmon’s injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Skylar Thompson completed 11 of 13 passes for 152 yards including a 24-yard touchdown strike to Lance McCutcheon, rookie Ben Sauls kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Carolina Panthers 19-10 on Thursday night in the preseason finale.

The Steelers played a handful of starters on both sides of the ball, while the Panthers rested all of theirs and several top reserves.

Getting some players extra preseason reps may have backfired on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin as defensive end Derrick Harmon, the team’s first-round draft pick, was carted to the locker room because of a sprained knee in the first half. Harmon, the 21st pick in the draft, did not return and will continue to be evaluated.

Tomlin said Harmon has a “knee sprain of some description” and called the injury significant. He did not give a timetable on his return.

Thompson entered the game in the second quarter in relief of Mason Rudolph, who started with Aaron Rodgers sitting out. Thompson, who started one game last season for the Miami Dolphins, completed his first five passes for 72 yards, including a perfectly-placed over-the-shoulder pass to McCutcheon in the left corner of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

Thompson also connected on a 53-yard strike to Scotty Miller, who finished with 82 yards on three receptions.

Rudolph finished 6 of 8 for 36 yards, including an interception on an overthrow.

Jack Plummer, playing in place of Bryce Young and the injured Andy Dalton, started slow for the Panthers with a red-zone interception on Carolina’s third possession after escaping pressure in the pocket. But he battled back to complete 7 of 14 passes for 48 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown toss to a wide-open James Mitchell in the corner of the end zone to tie it at 10 before halftime.

GIANTS 42, PATRIOTS 10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cam Skattebo saw his first game action for New York and Jaxson Dart had an eventful preseason finale by throwing a touchdown pass and clearing concussion protocol following a big hit, with reserves playing much of a rout of New England.

Skattebo started at running back after missing much of training camp because of a hamstring injury setback and had three carries for 12 yards. Getting the the nod at quarterback with Russell Wilson and most of the starters sitting out, Dart showed some more promise along with a reminder he is a rookie.

The first-round pick out of Mississippi completed 6 of 12 passes for 81 yards, including a 50-yard throw and catch with Gunner Olszewski and a touchdown to Greg Dulcich. Instead of sliding to give himself up on a run late in the first quarter, he fumbled when tackled by Jack Gibbens and was taken to the medical tent on the sideline to be evaluated for a concussion.

Dart did not return, though it was not immediately clear if that was part of the coaching staff’s plan going in. Veteran Jameis Winston replaced Dart and connected with Jalin Hyatt on a 27-yard TD on the next play.

Dart finished the preseason 32 of 47 passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, also running six times for 52 yards and a TD. He and No. 3 pick Abdul Carter, who was disruptive in the couple of plays he got on the field, were the captains for the pregame coin toss — a glimpse into what the organization hopes is its future cornerstones on offense and defense.

