Steelers place rookie QB Will Howard on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Will Howard’s NFL career will start by watching from the sideline in sweatpants.

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed the rookie quarterback on injured reserve Thursday while he recovers from a hand injury suffered early on in training camp.

Howard, a sixth-round pick who helped lead Ohio State to a national championship last season, was off to an impressive start at camp before fracturing his right (throwing) hand during a quarterback-center exchange before Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against Jacksonville. He will have to sit at least four games before having the opportunity to return.

While Howard wasn’t expected to compete for the primary backup spot behind Aaron Rodgers — that job belongs to Mason Rudolph — his injury did create a chance for Skylar Thompson to stick on the roster after a solid showing during Pittsburgh’s three exhibition games.

Pittsburgh also placed rookie cornerback Donte Kent on injured reserve after he missed most of the preseason with a foot injury.

The Steelers filled Howard and Kent’s roster spots by re-signing veteran safety Chuck Clark and offensive lineman Max Scharping.

