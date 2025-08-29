Sports on TV for Sept. 1 – 7

Adv30-31 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 1 AUTO RACING Noon FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying,…

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Sept. 1

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at North Carolina

ESPNU — TCU at North Carolina (SkyCast)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

FOX — Penn St. vs. TCU, Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Pittsburgh

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: California vs. Denver, Semifinal, Chester, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — PLL Stars & Stripes Classic: Green Berets vs. Navy SEALs, Chester, Pa.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Minnesota

10 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Seattle

_____

Tuesday, Sept. 2

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Houston

TRUTV — N.Y. Yankees at Houston

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix

_____

Wednesday, Sept. 3

GOLF

3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

_____

Thursday, Sept. 4

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Penn St. at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Washington at SMU

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Utah

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

PEACOCK — Dallas at Philadelphia

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Washington

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Las Vegas

_____

Friday, Sept. 5

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — James Madison at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Regional Coverage: W. Illinois at Northwestern OR N. Illinois at Maryland

9 p.m.

FS1 — E. Washington at Boise St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at TCU

8 p.m.

FOX — Kentucky at Penn St.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

MLB BASEBALL

2:20 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Washington at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

YOUTUBE TV — Kansas City vs. L.A. Chargers, Sao Paulo

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — New York at Seattle

_____

Saturday, Sept. 6

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Catalan Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Barcelona, Spain

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

5:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

ACCN — Texas A&M Commerce at Florida St.

BTN — Regional Coverage: FIU at Penn St. OR Northwestern St. Minnesota

CBSSN — Liberty at Jacksonville St.

CW — Baylor at SMU

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Virginia at NC State

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at Pittsburgh

FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.

FS1 — Kennesaw St. at Indiana

TNT — Kent St. at Texas Tech

TRUTV — Kent St. at Texas Tech

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Utah St. at Texas A&M

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Kentucky

ACCN — Troy at Clemson

BTN — Grambling St. at Ohio St.

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Oregon

CBSSN — UAB at Navy

CW — Fresno St. at Oregon St.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Missouri

FOX — Delaware at Colorado

PEACOCK — Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Ohio

FS1 — MTSU at Wisconsin

4:15 p.m.

SECN — South Florida at Florida

7 p.m.

ESPN — Army at Kansas St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Oklahoma

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Nebraska OR S. Illinois at Purdue

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Ball St. at Auburn

FS1 — Georgia Southern at Southern Cal

NBC — Boston College at Michigan St.

PEACOCK — Boston College at Michigan St.

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UCLA at UNLV

10:15 p.m.

CW — San Diego St. at Washington St.

ESPN — Stanford at BYU

11 p.m.

BTN — UC Davis at Washington

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

1 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at St. Louis, Houston at Texas OR Minnesota at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Korea, Harrison, N.J.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at North Carolina

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Bay FC

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

_____

Sunday, Sept. 7

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, Playoffs – Round of 16, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Kentucky

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Alabama at Duke

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Texas

3 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Louisville

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Indianapolis, Las Vegas at New England, Arizona at New Orleans, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Cincinnati at Cleveland, N.Y. Giants at Washington, Carolina at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Denver, San Francisco at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, Houston at L.A. Rams

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Buffalo

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Angel City at NJ/NY

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Houston at San Diego

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Washington

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Los Angeles

9 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas

_____

