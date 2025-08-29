Sports on TV for Sept. 1 – 7

Adv30-31
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 1
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at North Carolina
ESPNU — TCU at North Carolina (SkyCast)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
FOX — Penn St. vs. TCU, Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at Pittsburgh
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: California vs. Denver, Semifinal, Chester, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — PLL Stars & Stripes Classic: Green Berets vs. Navy SEALs, Chester, Pa.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Minnesota
10 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Seattle
_____
Tuesday, Sept. 2
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Houston
TRUTV — N.Y. Yankees at Houston
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix
_____
Wednesday, Sept. 3
GOLF
3 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
_____
Thursday, Sept. 4
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Penn St. at Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Washington at SMU
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Utah
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
PEACOCK — Dallas at Philadelphia
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Washington
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Las Vegas
_____
Friday, Sept. 5
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Duke
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — James Madison at Louisville
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Regional Coverage: W. Illinois at Northwestern OR N. Illinois at Maryland
9 p.m.
FS1 — E. Washington at Boise St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — UCLA at TCU
8 p.m.
FOX — Kentucky at Penn St.
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
MLB BASEBALL
2:20 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Washington at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
YOUTUBE TV — Kansas City vs. L.A. Chargers, Sao Paulo
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — New York at Seattle
_____
Saturday, Sept. 6
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Catalan Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Barcelona, Spain
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
5:40 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — TBA
ACCN — Texas A&M Commerce at Florida St.
BTN — Regional Coverage: FIU at Penn St. OR Northwestern St. Minnesota
CBSSN — Liberty at Jacksonville St.
CW — Baylor at SMU
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Virginia at NC State
ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at Pittsburgh
FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.
FS1 — Kennesaw St. at Indiana
TNT — Kent St. at Texas Tech
TRUTV — Kent St. at Texas Tech
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Utah St. at Texas A&M
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at Kentucky
ACCN — Troy at Clemson
BTN — Grambling St. at Ohio St.
CBS — Oklahoma St. at Oregon
CBSSN — UAB at Navy
CW — Fresno St. at Oregon St.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Missouri
FOX — Delaware at Colorado
PEACOCK — Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers
4 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Ohio
FS1 — MTSU at Wisconsin
4:15 p.m.
SECN — South Florida at Florida
7 p.m.
ESPN — Army at Kansas St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Oklahoma
ACCN — Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Nebraska OR S. Illinois at Purdue
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Ball St. at Auburn
FS1 — Georgia Southern at Southern Cal
NBC — Boston College at Michigan St.
PEACOCK — Boston College at Michigan St.
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UCLA at UNLV
10:15 p.m.
CW — San Diego St. at Washington St.
ESPN — Stanford at BYU
11 p.m.
BTN — UC Davis at Washington
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
1 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at St. Louis, Houston at Texas OR Minnesota at Kansas City
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Korea, Harrison, N.J.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at North Carolina
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Bay FC
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
_____
Sunday, Sept. 7
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, Playoffs – Round of 16, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Kentucky
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama at Duke
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Texas
3 p.m.
ESPN — Illinois at Louisville
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Indianapolis, Las Vegas at New England, Arizona at New Orleans, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Cincinnati at Cleveland, N.Y. Giants at Washington, Carolina at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Denver, San Francisco at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, Houston at L.A. Rams
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Buffalo
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Angel City at NJ/NY
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at San Diego
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Washington
6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Los Angeles
9 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.