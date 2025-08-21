Skattebo plays and Dart clears concussion protocol as Giants beat Patriots in preseason finale

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cam Skattebo saw his first game action for the New York Giants and Jaxson Dart…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cam Skattebo saw his first game action for the New York Giants and Jaxson Dart had an eventful preseason finale by throwing a touchdown pass and clearing concussion protocol following a big hit, with reserves playing much of a 42-10 rout of the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Skattebo started at running back after missing much of training camp because of a hamstring injury setback and had three carries for 12 yards. Getting the the nod at quarterback with Russell Wilson and most of the starters sitting out, Dart showed some more promise along with a reminder he is a rookie.

The first-round pick out of Mississippi completed 6 of 12 passes for 81 yards, including a 50-yard throw and catch with Gunner Olszewski and a touchdown to Greg Dulcich. Instead of sliding to give himself up on a run late in the first quarter, he fumbled when tackled by Jack Gibbens and was taken to the medical tent on the sideline to be evaluated for a concussion.

Dart did not return, though it was not immediately clear if that was part of the coaching staff’s plan going in. Veteran Jameis Winston replaced Dart and connected with Jalin Hyatt on a 27-yard TD on the next play.

Dart finished the preseason 32 of 47 passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, also running six times for 52 yards and a TD. He and No. 3 pick Abdul Carter, who was disruptive in the couple of plays he got on the field, were the captains for the pregame coin toss — a glimpse into what the organization hopes is its future cornerstones on offense and defense.

Fourth-string QB Tommy DeVito had three TD passes after taking over for Winston, and rookie TJ Moore scored on a 44-yard pick-6. The Giants (3-0) went unbeaten in exhibition play for the first time since 2019, outscoring opponents 107-47.

The Patriots (2-1) rested nearly all of their starters, including QB Drake Maye, plus backup Josh Dobbs. In their absences, undrafted free agent Ben Woolridge played the entire game, going 10 of 20 for 82 yards.

Injuries

Patriots: Receiver Kendrick Bourne was among those who did not dress because of a leg injury.

Giants: Moore was carted off after injuring his right leg on a punt with under four minutes left. Teammates took a knee while he was attended to by medical personnel, and Wilson, Dart and Winston helped lift him onto the cart.

Up next

Patriots: Host Las Vegas to open the season Sept. 7.

Giants: At Washington to open the season Sept. 7.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.