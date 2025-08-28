Seahawks hopeful new QB, wide receiver and offensive coordinator will lead to more success in 2025

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks (10-7) Expectations The second season of the Mike Macdonald era will coincide with a new…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

Expectations

The second season of the Mike Macdonald era will coincide with a new quarterback’s arrival in Sam Darnold, who is fresh off a career year with the Minnesota Vikings. But with two of the Seahawks’ top three receivers from last year — D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — now catching passes for other teams, it may take some time for Seattle’s aerial attack to reach its stride under first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. As a result, the Seahawks hope a rushing attack that finished with the fifth-fewest yards in the league last season can improve this year. Much of that is contingent on whether Kenneth Walker III can bounce back from an injury-shortened season, as well as whether a revamped offensive line with first-round pick Grey Zabel on the scene can do a better job of creating running lanes. As for the Seahawks’ defense, Seattle allowed the 14th-fewest yards per game in 2024, and that should only be aided by the arrivals of veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Second-round pick Nick Emmanwori should buoy a secondary that yielded the eighth-fewest yards per attempt last season, thanks in large part to another banner year from two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The Seahawks should be a steady bunch, but their playoff hopes could very well be contingent on whether the San Francisco 49ers bounce back from a down season.

New faces

QB Sam Darnold, WR Cooper Kupp, QB Drew Lock, CB Shaquill Griffin, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, OL Josh Jones, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, G Grey Zabel, DB Nick Emmanwori, TE Elijah Arroyo.

Key losses

WR D.K. Metcalf, QB Geno Smith, WR Tyler Lockett, TE Noah Fant, LB Dre’Mont Jones, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, OL George Fant.

Strengths

Adding Lawrence to the mix should bolster one of the NFL’s most stingy defensive lines, one that combined for the eighth-most sacks (45) in the league last year. He joins a group that features Jarran Reed and 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy II. Last year’s sack leader, Leonard Williams, is back, too, as are edge rushers Boye Mafe and Derick Hall. That trio combined for 25 sacks a season ago, a total that could increase now that Lawrence is on the scene. The Seahawks’ secondary remains stellar, too, with Witherspoon and Riq Woolen among the league’s best at cornerback.

Weaknesses

Zabel, who is expected to start the season at left guard, enters the picture with plenty of pedigree as the No. 18 overall pick in this year’s draft. But the rest of the interior offensive line is a bit of a concern for the Seahawks. Anthony Bradford has won the starting right guard job ahead of his third season, and second-year center Jalen Sundell appears to have beat out Olu Oluwatimi, who did not play in the preseason while dealing with a back issue. Bradford has started 21 games the last two years, but Sundell has none to his name. Considering the Seahawks’ offensive line yielded 54 sacks in 2024, it would go a long way if Bradford and Sundell could solidify that unit.

Camp development

Fourth-year wide receiver Dareke Young has all of two career NFL catches to his name, but he has stood out among a group including both veteran and unproven reserve wideouts. The 6-foot-2, 224-pounder has impressed with his ability to win 50-50 balls during practices, and may earn a spot on the Seahawks’ opening week roster because of it.

Fantasy player to watch

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is coming off his first career 1,000-yard season and could be in for another successful campaign catching passes from Darnold. Smith-Njigba was the Seahawks’ most-targeted player in 2024, and that is likely to be the case again in 2025 after the subtractions of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as well as the addition of veteran wideout Cooper Kupp.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 60-1.

