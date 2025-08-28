Saints with rookie coach Kellen Moore begin a new era with unproven players at key spots

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints (5-12) Expectations Twice since the 2000 season, the Saints bounced back from 3-13…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints (5-12)

Expectations

Twice since the 2000 season, the Saints bounced back from 3-13 records the previous year to make the playoffs with a new coach and new quarterback. The first instance came under coach Jim Haslett with veteran Jeff Blake, acquired in free agency, under center until an injury elevated younger QB Aaron Brooks into that role. The second time was in 2006 with then-rookie coach Sean Payton and veteran free-agent acquisition Drew Brees. This year, it’s rookie coach Kellen Moore and newly named starting QB Spencer Rattler, a second-year pro out of South Carolina. Rattler started six games for the then-injured and since-retired Derek Carr last season and the Saints lost them all. This preseason, Rattler won a competition that came down to him and rookie Tyler Shough, a second-round pick out of Louisville. While Saints fans can hope for a repeat of 2000 or 2006, it appears less likely, given the relative inexperience at QB, the fact that New Orleans hasn’t made the playoffs since Brees’ last season in 2020 and that last season’s record was the club’s worst since 2005.

New faces

Moore and nearly all of his staff, headlined by defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, a former Los Angeles Chargers head coach. NT Davon Godchaux, DE Jonathan Bullard, OL Luke Fortner, P Kai Kroger, RB Velus Jones, S Julian Blackmon, S Justin Reid, OT Kelvin Banks Jr., WR Brandin Cooks, WR Devaughn Vele, TE Jack Stoll, RB Devin Neal, TE Moliki Matavao, S Jonas Sanker, OL Dillo Radunz, OL Asim Richards.

Key losses

CB Paulson Adebo, LB Willie Gay, S Tyrann Mathieu, S Will Harris, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, RB Jamaal Williams, DE Payton Turner, OL Lucas Patrick.

Strengths

RB Alvin Kamara has had the most productive career of any player on the current offense and remains a threat as both a runner and receiver, although his success in the latter role will depend on his chemistry with Rattler and Moore’s new offense. The Saints also have an offensive line featuring four former first-round draft picks (Banks, OT Taliese Fuaga, G Trevor Penning and G Cesar Ruiz) and former second-rounder Erik McCoy at center.

Weaknesses

The Saints are unproven at QB. Rattler is 0-6 in his young career as a starter. Shough has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Camp development

While the QB decision was the main storyline during training camp, the Saints also revamped their offensive line, moving Banks Jr., a first-rounder this year, into a starting tackle spot and 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning from tackle to guard. But Penning injured his foot in the preseason opener and could miss the regular-season opener. Top receiver Chris Olave, who has struggled with recurring concussions early in his career, including late last season, has remained healthy through the preseason. Versatile tight end and special teams standout Taysom Hill and tight end Foster Moreau are starting the season on the physically unable to perform list as they continue their attempted comebacks from reconstructive knee surgeries.

Fantasy player to watch

While the Saints struggled as a team last season, Kamara continued to produce, leading the club in rushing (950 yards, 6 TDs) and catches (68 for 543 yards, 2 TDs). Kamara’s eight total TDs also were a team high in 2024. The 30-year-old appears healthy as he enters his ninth NFL season after being rested for virtually the entire preseason.

