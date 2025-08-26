Saints select Spencer Rattler to open the season as their QB over rookie Tyler Shough

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Spencer Rattler will be the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback when the club opens the regular…

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Spencer Rattler will be the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback when the club opens the regular season at home against Arizona, first-year coach Kellen Moore said Tuesday.

“He’s just been consistent, he’s made some really good decisions throughout this whole entire process and his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly shown up,” Moore said. “He’s earned this opportunity. He’s going to do a tremendous job for us.”

Moore also announced that versatile offensive and special teams player Taysom Hill will start the season on the club’s physically unable to perform list, along with tight end Foster Moreau. Both veteran players are coming off reconstructive knee surgeries.

The quarterback decision came down to Rattler, a second-year pro out of South Carolina, and rookie Tyler Shough, a second-round draft choice out of Louisville.

Each of the two QBs passed for one touchdown and threw one interception during three preseason games. Shough also rushed for a touchdown.

Rattler completed 69.8% of his passes and averaged 6.9 yards per completion. Shough completed 66.7% of his throws for an average of 6.2 yards per completion.

While those preseason numbers were close, Moore said Rattler’s additional year of experience was evident in his consistency during both practice and games, as well as in his rapport with other offensive players.

Because of injuries to 2024 starter Derek Carr, who retired last offseason, Rattler started six times as a rookie. The Saints lost all six of those games en route to a 5-12 finish and fourth straight non-playoff season.

“Spence went through some challenging things last year,” Moore said. “And for him to come out of that a better player. But then, to be able to respond really, really well all offseason, I think was a tremendous testament to his work ethic and his the way his mind works.

“He’s got an ability to kind of rebound from a challenge, an interception, a mistake, whatever it may be,” Moore said.

Shough, meanwhile, could benefit from more time to develop his game in a backup role, given his relative lack of experience, Moore said.

“I’m a big believer in just the importance of developing quarterbacks, developing them the right way,” Moore said. “Tyler’s in a great position to continue to develop and we feel like we’ve got some depth in that (quarterback) room, which is really valuable for this league.”

“There’s a there’s a long list of quarterbacks who’ve had plenty of successful careers that got to be scout team quarterbacks for a certain amount of time and develop,” Moore added.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.