Safety Jordan Poyer is rejoining the Bills on practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Poyer agreed to rejoin the Buffalo Bills on the practice squad following a year’s absence from his longtime team, the veteran safety’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has 12 seasons of NFL experience, including seven in Buffalo spanning 2017-2023 when he and Micah Hyde formed the Bills starting tandem. Poyer spent last season with Miami, where he started 16 games, and Hyde retired after finishing last year on Buffalo’s practice squad.

FoxSports.com first reported the agreement.

Poyer provides the Bills valuable experience and familiarity at a position facing question marks entering the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 7.

Last week, coach Sean McDermott expressed concern in saying he had yet to determine who will start opposite Taylor Rapp. The choice is between second-year player Cole Bishop and fifth-year player Damar Hamlin, who started 14 games next to Rapp last year.

A second-round pick, Bishop was supposed to compete for the job last year before missing much of training camp with a shoulder injury. This summer, Bishop’s development was slowed by a quadriceps injury, and he struggled in his preseason debut in a 38-0 loss to Chicago two weeks ago.

“We know who T-Rapp is. We know what he brings to the table. It’s the other piece to go along with T-Rapp,” McDermott said.

Poyer enjoyed his best seasons in Buffalo in being among the first free agents signed by the Bills after McDermott took over as coach. Poyer was an All-Pro selection in 2021, when he matched a career-high with five interceptions and had three sacks.

