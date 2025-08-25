Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson set to practice next week in return from blood clots

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson is set to practice next week after missing the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson is set to practice next week after missing the preseason because of blood clots, potentially putting him in line to be able to play in the season opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.

Coach Sean McVay said Jackson will resume team activities next Monday and expects him to be a full participant through the buildup to the Rams’ home opener.

“He’s going to partake in next Monday’s practice, (practice) Wednesday and Thursday, and then he’ll just do the jog-through stuff on Friday, so it’s really cool. I think we’ve got a good plan in place,” McVay said.

Overshadowed by quarterback Matthew Stafford’s recovery from a sore back, uncertainty over Jackson’s status perhaps represented a bigger concern for the Rams given their fallback options. D.J. Humphries signed a one-year contract in June after the recurrence of Jackson’s blood clots, shortly after Los Angeles brought in another veteran tackle, David Quessenberry. Warren McClendon Jr. was an in-house alternative as the third-year lineman also had time at left tackle in training camp.

An undrafted free agent who was a four-year starter at Iowa before coming to Los Angeles, Jackson has emerged as a steady anchor on the line over the past two seasons to help the Rams post consecutive 10-7 records and playoff appearances.

Jackson signed a three-year, $57 million contract in February after starting 29 games over the past two seasons. The 27-year-old Jackson missed the final nine games of the 2022 season because of blood clots.

McVay believes the Rams have a handle on how to wean Jackson off blood thinning medication to allow him to play this season.

“Again, that is something, whether you talk about Matthew’s back or the thing with Alaric, that I certainly have never dealt with before, so I think that demands flexibility. But we feel really good,” McVay said. “I mean, he has put so much work in. I think he has handled it like a total stud, and I’m really happy for him that all things are pointing to him being ready to go and being able to manage this.”

