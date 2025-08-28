Rams eye Super Bowl contention with Davante Adams joining returnees from last season’s late surge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams (11-8) Expectations Serious title contention. The Rams believe they’ve got the talent and…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams (11-8)

Expectations

Serious title contention. The Rams believe they’ve got the talent and the experience to vie for the third Super Bowl appearance of Sean McVay’s career. They return nearly every significant player from the team that got on a serious roll after its October 2024 bye week, finishing last season on a 10-4 surge — with two of those losses to Philadelphia and the third in a meaningless regular-season finale played by backups. McVay again masterminded a tenacious, resourceful squad that won even when the offense struggled in December. The Rams got impressive improvement out of a defense that was poor earlier in the season. They’ve also got continuity going for them in a sport where it’s often lacking; their only major personnel change this year is the replacement of oft-injured Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams, one of the best receivers of his generation. The Rams might not have the Super Bowl champion Eagles’ depth of talent and championship experience, but they appear to be a match for any other team in the NFC.

New faces

WR Davante Adams, NT Poona Ford, LB Nate Landman, C Coleman Shelton, LT D.J. Humphries.

Key losses

WR Cooper Kupp, LB Christian Rozeboom, WR Demarcus Robinson, OT Joseph Noteboom, LB Michael Hoecht, NT Bobby Brown.

Strengths

McVay’s passing game will have new dimensions this season for 37-year-old Matthew Stafford, who has been given nearly all the ingredients necessary to lead a prolific offense. Adams and Puka Nacua could form one of the NFL’s best receiving tandems, while Los Angeles added second-round pick Terrance Ferguson to create a deep tight end room. Kyren Williams will team up with youngsters Jarquez Hunter and Blake Corum in a talented group at running back. The Rams had the NFL’s best young defensive front last season, and almost everybody has returned along with respected veteran Poona Ford, who takes over at nose tackle. Jared Verse and Braden Fiske are eager to build on their standout rookie seasons while becoming the leaders of the defense.

Weaknesses

Stafford missed a month of training camp with a bad back, and he’s hesitant to say it’s all behind him. One big hit on the 17-year veteran could change the Rams’ entire season outlook by thrusting Jimmy Garoppolo into the lineup. Keeping Stafford safe would be even harder in the absence of starting left tackle Alaric Jackson, who missed all of training camp with blood clots. While he’s on track to return, any absence would hinder an offensive line that already looks competent at best. The entire offense faded down the stretch of the regular season to some of the worst production in McVay’s career, but he doesn’t seem concerned after its playoff rebound. The Rams curiously added nobody to a secondary that struggled for long stretches last season, unable to reacquire Jalen Ramsey and uninterested in signing a proven veteran. They believe they can win with Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon as their starting cornerbacks while Quentin Lake again plays the current version of Ramsey’s do-it-all “star” role from their Super Bowl title run 3 1/2 years ago.

Camp development

The Rams allowed leading tackler Christian Rozeboom to walk, but ex-Falcons linebacker Nate Landman seized the largely thankless role at inside linebacker with his work this summer. Undrafted rookie linebacker Shaun Dolac also earned a roster spot. Returnee Coleman Shelton beat out Beaux Limmer for the starting job at center, as expected. Receivers Xavier Smith and rookie Konata Mumpfield earned roster spots, likely because of their utility on special teams.

Fantasy player to watch

Tutu Atwell. The diminutive receiver struggled to get on the field during his first four seasons with the Rams, even though he regularly produced yards whenever he got a chance. He’s speedy with good hands, but his size limits his blocking effectiveness and therefore his usefulness to McVay. But the Rams surprisingly re-signed Atwell to a $10 million contract last spring, making it all but certain McVay will play Atwell extensively in his multiple-receiver sets. With defenses understandably focused on Adams and Nacua this season, Atwell could be a high-value selection in later rounds.

