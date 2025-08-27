Raiders place quarterback Aidan O’Connell on injured reserve

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, a move that was…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, a move that was expected after he broke his right wrist in Saturday’s preseason game at Arizona.

He must sit out at least the first four games. The prognosis is O’Connell will be gone six to eight weeks.

O’Connell was slated to back up Geno Smith, but the Raiders filled that spot by sending a fifth-round draft pick to Cleveland on Monday for Kenny Pickett.

The Browns had four quarterbacks on their roster before the trade, and the Raiders likely will have three on their roster when O’Connell returns. Rookie Cam Miller was signed to the practice squad Wednesday.

“I’m not going to make any predictions about how the season unfolds,” general manager John Spytek said. “Right now, we know we have two healthy guys on the active roster, and that’s how we’ll start the season.”

The Raiders open Sept. 7 at New England.

Also Wednesday, the Raiders waived tackle Thayer Munford, signed offensive lineman Stone Forsythe and claimed linebacker Brennan Jackson off waivers.

Munford started 18 games over his three seasons in Las Vegas, including 10 in 2023 at both tackle spots. He started four games last season, but was beaten out on the right side by then-rookie DJ Glaze. Munford was working with the backups at tackle and guard this training camp.

Forsythe reunites with Raiders coach Pete Carroll, for whome he played in Seattle from 2021-23. He also was with the Seahawks in 2024 and spent this camp with the New York Giants, but failed to make the 53-man roster. Forsythe has played in 53 career games, starting 14.

Jackson, who was waived by the Los Angeles Rams, played seven games as a rookie last season. He made three tackles and broke up a pass.

The Raiders also filled out their practice squad. Among the signees were wide receiver Alex Bachman, safety Terrell Edmunds and cornerback Greedy Vance.

Spytek addresses Cooper timing

The Raiders signed Amari Cooper on Monday, the same day that fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers requested a trade after failing to reach a contract extension.

Meyers, who produced his first 1,000-yard season in 2024, has one year left on a three-year, $33 million contract.

Spytek called the timing of Cooper’s signing “pure coincidence.”

“It may not look like that, but it was absolutely coincidence,” Spytek said. “We had been talking to Amari for a while, just making sure it was the right fit and we could work the right contract out.”

Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler with 711 career receptions for 10,033 yards and 64 touchdowns. This is his second stint with the Raiders, who drafted him fourth in 2015. Cooper had 225 receptions for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns and made three Pro Bowls over 3 1/2 seasons for the then-Oakland Raiders.

