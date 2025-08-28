Raiders banking that new direction from Pete Carroll and Tom Brady will change franchise trajectory

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders (4-13) Expectations Sick of getting further away from his father’s championship legacy, owner…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

Expectations

Sick of getting further away from his father’s championship legacy, owner Mark Davis handed much of the organizational control to minority owner Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner had a big hand in hiring 73-year-old Pete Carroll as the coach and his former Michigan teammate, John Spytek, as the general manager. With the new regime in charge, the Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith — who played for Carroll in Seattle — and drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth pick. They also moved on from defensive tackle Christian Wilkins over a dispute regarding his recovery from a broken foot. The Raiders likely will be more competitive but they also play in an AFC West with Kansas City, Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers. All three made the playoffs last season. The Raiders last appeared in the Super Bowl in the 2002 season and haven’t won a playoff game since then, something unthinkable when Al Davis was winning three Lombardi Trophies. There are reasons to believe Las Vegas is finally heading in the right direction as Carroll — who coached the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and one championship — puts his stamp on the franchise and gives it a long-missing identity. Success for this season likely would mean contending for a playoff spot and perhaps even sneaking into the field. A fourth Super Bowl title? That’s going to require a lot more work and a lot more time.

New faces

QB Geno Smith, RB Ashton Jeanty, WR Dont’e Thornton, WR Jack Bech, G Alex Cappa, DT Thomas Booker IV, LB Germaine Pratt, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Devin White, CB Darien Porter, CB Eric Stokes, S Jeremy Chinn.

Key Losses

QB Gardner Minshew, RB Alexander Mattison, RB Ameer Abdullah, C Andre James, DT Christian Wilkins, LB Robert Spillane, LB Divine Deablo, CB Nate Hobbs, CB Jakorian Bennett, S Tre’von Moehrig.

Strengths

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is fully recovered from ankle surgery that hampered and eventually ended his season last year. He was dominant in training camp, again looking like one of the NFL’s fiercest pass rushers. Second-year pro Brock Bowers already might be the league’s best tight end, a true game-breaker who helped wide receiver Jakobi Meyers reach 1,000 yards last season for the first time by giving him more one-on-one opportunities. Jeanty is the favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Smith finally gives Las Vegas needed stability at the sport’s most important position.

Weaknesses

This is a top-heavy team, and injuries at just about any position could expose the lack of depth. For all the weapons at the offensive skill positions, it remains a big question whether the line will do enough to help those players succeed. Crosby is an elite player, but he isn’t surrounded by many on his level on the defensive side. If others don’t step up on the defensive line, opponents will feel even more freedom to send double teams Crosby’s way and limit his impact. Key losses at linebacker and at cornerback might be too difficult to make up.

Camp development

Second-year pro Jackson Powers-Johnson was expected to be the starting center, but Jordan Meredith beat him out for the position. Powers-Johnson switched to right guard and is battling Cappa for that spot. Porter appeared to grab hold of one of the cornerback spots, but Kyu Blu Kelly is giving him a fight. The Raiders’ acquisition of Booker has helped make defensive tackle a competitive spot as Las Vegas looks to replace Wilkins.

Fantasy player to watch

Jeanty would be worth a look based on his running ability alone given the Raiders likely will make him a major focal point of the offense. The Raiders also have worked to make him a multipurpose threat by involving him in the passing game. That makes him particularly valuable to fantasy owners. It’s especially true for those involved in keeper leagues where Jeanty could be an integral part of the roster for years.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 100-1.

