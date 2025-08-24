Raiders backup QB Aidan O’Connell breaks wrist, expected to be out 6-8 weeks

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell fractured his right wrist during Saturday’s preseason game against…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell fractured his right wrist during Saturday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed the injury after the 20-10 loss to the Cardinals.

“He fractured his wrist — he’s hurt — it’s going to be a while,” Carroll said. “That’s a big blow for us.”

O’Connell left the game in the second quarter and didn’t return. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 36 yards before the injury.

O’Connell has started 17 games over the past two seasons, including seven games in 2024. He threw for 1,612 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions last year.

The Raiders played two other quarterbacks on Saturday — starter Geno Smith and rookie Cam Miller. Carroll said it’s too early to tell if Miller will be elevated to the No. 2 spot, adding that he needed to look at film to see how he performed.

Miller finished 12 of 24 passing for 102 yards on Saturday. He was a sixth round pick out of North Dakota State.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.