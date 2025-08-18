QB Jordan Love returns to Packers practice after thumb surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice Monday less than a week after…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice Monday less than a week after undergoing thumb surgery on his non-throwing hand.

He had his thumb, which had ligament damage, wrapped while going through a series of passing drills.

The injury occurred, coach Matt LaFleur previously said, when he was sacked for a 3-yard loss by Jay Tufele on the quarterback’s final snap from scrimmage during the Packers’ 30-10 preseason loss to the New York Jets on Aug. 9.

LaFleur has already ruled out Love from playing in the Packers’ final preseason game against Seattle on Saturday.

Malik Willis is the primary backup and had two starts in seven appearances last season after being acquired in a trade from Tennessee.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.