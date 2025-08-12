Pete Carroll hopes youth movement has Raiders on the right path

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Pete Carroll has made it clear since his introductory news conference in January that he intends…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Pete Carroll has made it clear since his introductory news conference in January that he intends to win now, and he and the Raiders have taken steps to be more competitive, such as trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

But Carroll also has been forthright that rookies will get the opportunity to play, pointing to his own history with first-year players at Southern California and with the Seahawks.

And, so far, Carroll has been a man of his word, with rookies and other young players getting the chance to make a big impact in training camp and in Thursday’s preseason opener at Seattle.

The latest depth chart that was released Tuesday underscored that commitment.

Seven rookies are on the two-deep, including running back Ashton Jeanty, wide receiver Dont’e Thornton and cornerback Darien Porter on the first team. All three were drafted this year in the first four rounds. Eight second-year players — four on each the first and second team — also populate the depth chart.

“I’m not hesitant to play young guys,” Carroll said. “We’ve almost forced them into it and forced to feed them until they show us who they are, what they’re all about and how much they can handle. It isn’t all on them. It’s on us to make sure that we ask them to do things that they’re capable of doing at this time.”

Carroll used this plan at USC and Seattle.

He took over a Trojans program coming off a 5-7 season and by the second year had USC back on track. USC went from 6-6 in Carroll’s first season in 2001 to a run of seven consecutive years of at least 11 victories, winning a pair of national titles.

The Seahawks won nine games over two seasons when Carroll was hired in 2010. He needed three years to get moving in the right direction, but then the Seahawks won double-digit games eight of nine seasons with two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

He faces a similarly heavy build in Las Vegas. The Raiders not only come off a 4-13 season, they haven’t won a playoff game since appearing in the Super Bowl in the 2002 season.

“We’re moving in a good direction now,” Carroll said. “I can feel it. This is how it’s supposed to feel, according to what I’ve experienced. I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen, but I do know they’re going to be together, and I do know they’re going to play for one another.”

Most of the youth movement was expected on offense. Brock Bowers put together perhaps the greatest season for a rookie tight end, and linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze started as first-year players. Plus, Jeanty as the sixth overall draft pick arrived in Las Vegas this year knowing he would be a major focus of the offense.

“We want to run the ball, so I’m going to try my best to make this offense run,” Jeanty said. “We’ve got great receivers, great tight ends, a great quarterback, and it’ll start with the run game.”

Not as expected were the emergence of Thornton, Porter and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu. All three are listed on the first team.

Laulu has the burden of stepping in at the spot expected to be filled by Christian Wilkins before the Raiders released him over a dispute about his recovery plan for a broken foot. Thornton wasn’t even the first receiver Las Vegas drafted this year — Jack Bech, who is running second team, went in the second round. Porter took advantage of a cornerbacks room with more questions than answers and hasn’t let go of the spot.

“It was a bit intimidating at first,” Porter said, “but now I embrace it every single day.”

Personnel updates

Powers-Johnson returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out Sunday with a rib injury. Defensive tackle Adam Butler also was back after going home to tend to a family matter.

Guard Alex Cappa remained out with a rib injury.

Waiting on the NFL

There hasn’t been an announcement on whether Smith and defensive end Maxx Crosby will be fined for making obscene gestures to Seahawks fans before Thursday’s game. One fan held a sign that read: “Bigger Bust — Geno Or JaMarcus Russell?”

Carroll defended his quarterback’s actions.

“Did you see what the sign said?” Carroll asked a reporter. “Next question.”

