Patriots beat Vikings 20-12 as rookies Henderson and Chism each record another preseason TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New England rookies TreVeyon Henderson and Efton Chism III each had another preseason touchdown, and the Patriots beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-12 on Saturday.

Henderson, the second-round draft pick from national champion Ohio State who’s been turning heads in training camp and tracking toward a prominent role in the backfield, rushed for 20 yards with an 8-yard score on four carries during a two-drive stint for the first-team offense. Henderson had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last week.

The Patriots held a handful of projected starters out, including four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who’s returning from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered halfway through his lone season with the Houston Texans.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye started against an all-backups Vikings defense and went 4 for 7 for 46 yards with a delay-of-game penalty and an overthrow that was nearly intercepted but dropped by Tavierre Thomas.

Chism made another compelling case for a regular-season roster spot with six receptions from backup QB Joshua Dobbs for 71 yards and a score. He caught a short throw on third-and-9 from the 12 and broke six tackle attempts as he twisted and muscled his way into the end zone.

With Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and veterans Kendrick Bourne and Mack Hollins on the Patriots’ roster, there might be only one opening for a wide receiver. Chism, who was undrafted out of Eastern Washington, will certainly get a long look. He had a 12-yard touchdown catch last week.

The two teams had two days of joint practices this week, providing plenty of valuable tests for players in situational drills in a controlled setting, and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was more than satisfied with the work. Not a single projected starter on either side of the ball suited up for Minnesota, and several key backups who are locks to make the team were given the afternoon off, too.

New quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who led one 12-play drive last week, wore an earpiece on the sideline while Sam Howell started.

Howell, who was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in April after the veteran backup market dried up, went 1 for 5 with an interception he forced off his back foot under pressure.

Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who has been the best of the backups in camp, went 15 for 27 for 156 yards while playing the whole second half. His final throw from the 13-yard line on the last play of the game was tipped and intercepted in the end zone by Kyle Dugger.

The Patriots finish the preseason at New York Giants on Thursday, when the Vikings play at the Tennessee Titans.

