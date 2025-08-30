Panthers to re-sign receiver Hunter Renfrow and place Jalen Coker on injured reserve, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are re-signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and placing wide receiver Jalen Coker on…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are re-signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and placing wide receiver Jalen Coker on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team has not yet made the moves public.

Renfrow was with the team throughout minicamps, organized team activities and training camp but did not make the final 53-man roster. Since then, the Panthers have traded veteran wideout Adam Thielen to Minnesota, and the injury to Coker opened a spot on the team’s roster for Renfrow.

The 29-year-old Renfrow is trying to make a comeback in the NFL after sitting out last season with a severe case of ulcerative colitis. Renfrow said he lost 35 pounds and was depleted of energy but has since felt better after being diagnosed and treated.

He caught 103 passes for the Las Vegas Raiders and eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2021 when he was named to the Pro Bowl.

