Panthers starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu has appendectomy and is day to day ahead of season opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu underwent an appendectomy, leaving his status uncertain for the team’s Sept. 7 regular-season opener against Jacksonville.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Ekwonu had the surgery on Sunday night and is recovering. Ekwonu did not practice with the team on Wednesday, and Yosh Nijman and Brady Christensen both took reps at his position, Canales said.

Canales remained optimistic that Ekwonu would be able to play but said he would be day to day leading up to the game in 11 days.

“We’ve seen these things turn around in a little over a week, but it could be longer,” Canales said. “It just depends on each individual body and how your body heals. … That is something we have to keep an eye on.”

