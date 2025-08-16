Packers safety Omar Brown spending the night in Indianapolis hospital after suffering bruised chest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said safety Omar Brown will spend Saturday night in an Indianapolis…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said safety Omar Brown will spend Saturday night in an Indianapolis hospital for further evaluation after suffering a chest contusion in a preseason game against the Colts.

LaFleur provided the update following Green Bay’s come-from-behind 23-19 victory. Brown was seen wearing an oxygen mask and holding his midsection as he left the field on a golf cart. LaFleur did not have any additional details about the injury.

“It’s a scary deal,” LaFleur said.

Brown spent most of last season on the Packers practice squad, but wound up playing in two games and has had a strong enough training camp that he could make the Packers’ 53-man roster.

It’s yet another injury to an already depleted secondary that is without Pro Bowl safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Nate Hobbs. Green Bay remains hopeful both McKinney and Hobbs will be ready for the Sept. 7 season opener against division rival Detroit.

Packers defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell also left with a knee injury in the first half. Running back MarShawn Lloyd also did not return after hauling in a 33-yard catch in the second quarter though it wasn’t clear if he was injured on the play.

