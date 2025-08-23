Nix passes for a score and the Broncos cap the preseason with a 28-19 win over the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bo Nix passed for 110 yards and a touchdown to Courtland Sutton in three possessions, and…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bo Nix passed for 110 yards and a touchdown to Courtland Sutton in three possessions, and the Denver Broncos defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-19 on Saturday in both clubs’ preseason finale.

Saints rookie Tyler Shough ran for an 11-yard touchdown on a read-option play as he and second-year pro Spencer Rattler continued their competition to be New Orleans’ starting quarterback.

Rattler started and completed 5 of 8 passes for 43 yards, leading two drives that culminated with Blake Grupe field goals and one which stalled on failed QB keeper on fourth-and-1.

Shough was 12 of 20 for 102 yards and led two scoring drives, the first ending with one of three field goals that Blake Grupe hit from beyond 47 yards for the Saints (0-2-1).

However, Shough’s performance was marred by a lost fumble on a sack by Que Robinson in Saints territory. The turnover led to a Denver TD on Audric Estime’s 5-yard run.

Denver’s first-team offense put together a pair of scoring drives in the Superdome, where Broncos coach Sean Payton called plays from the home sideline between 2006 to 2021.

Nix’s 14-yard pass to Sutton on fourth-and-5 helped set up Wil Lutz’s first of three field goals for the Broncos (3-0).

On his final series, Nix capped a six-play, 77-yard drive with his 19-yard scoring pass to Sutton. That capped a four-catch, 83-yard performance for the veteran receiver.

Sam Ehlinger replaced Nix in the second quarter and completed 22 of 31 passes for 198 yards, capped by a late 5-yard TD pass to rookie receiver Kyrese Rowan on fourth-and-4.

Ehlinger was intercepted once when he threw while being hit by Vernon Broughton and the ball deflected to defensive back Quincy Riley.

Injuries

Broncos: Running back Blake Watson was treated on the field and helped off in the fourth quarter.

Saints: Offensive lineman Landon Young, one of New Orleans’ more established reserves, was carted off with a right leg injury during the second quarter. Receiver Kevin Austin Jr. was examined inside the injury tent before walking on his own to the locker room.

Up next

The Broncos open the regular season at home against Tennessee on Sept. 7, when the Saints host Arizona.

