New England Patriots’ roster shuffle continues with release of safety Jabrill Peppers

The New England Patriots released safety Jabrill Peppers Friday, marking the latest shakeup of the team’s roster under new coach Mike Vrabel.

The 29-year-old Peppers, who was entering his fourth year in New England, made the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster and was expected to start alongside Kyle Dugger in the Patriots secondary in their revamped defense.

Instead, Peppers’ departure is the latest turn away from holdover players and contracts that were dolled out under former coaches Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones and defensive tackle Deatrich Wise weren’t re-signed this offseason, and receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive lineman Cole Strange were both recently cut.

Peppers signed an extension in July 2024 after posting a combined 138 total tackles and two interceptions over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

But he appeared in just six games last season after he was arrested on assault and battery charges in October 2024. He was accused of grabbing a woman by the neck, slamming her against the wall and pushing her down the stairs.

Peppers missed seven games after being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list following the alleged incident. He was then acquitted in January in the assault case.

The Patriots signed Peppers to an extension in the summer of 2024. Peppers was originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons.

