Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins seek a turnaround after injuries derailed last season’s playoff hopes

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins (8-9) Expectations The Dolphins had high hopes entering last season after making the…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins (8-9)

Expectations

The Dolphins had high hopes entering last season after making the playoffs in each of coach Mike McDaniel’s first two years. Miami hardly lived up to its goal of making a deep playoff run, largely because of injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, hip), starting right tackle Austin Jackson (knee) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist). The Dolphins had to rally from a 2-6 start to be in position to make the playoffs, but were eliminated in the final week of the regular season. General manager Chris Grier has retooled some of Miami’s weaker units by bringing in a mix of experience and youth. Miami’s pass rush should be much improved from last season with the return of linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. And new additions on the offensive line should result in a better, more consistent run game. The Dolphins are still without a playoff win since 2000. They’ll need their key players to stay healthy and to improve their performances against tough competition to end that drought.

New faces

TE Darren Waller, QB Zach Wilson, OG James Daniels, OL Jonah Savaiinaea, QB Quinn Ewers, WR Nick Westbrook‑Ikhine, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, OLB Matthew Judon, LB Willie Gay Jr., S Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Ashtyn Davis, DT Kenneth Grant.

Key losses

CB Jalen Ramsey, DT Calais Campbell, LT Terron Armstead, S Jevon Holland, RB Raheem Mostert, TE Jonnu Smith, CB Kendall Fuller, S Jordan Poyer.

Strengths

Miami’s defensive front has the potential to be one of the best in the league, which could possibly make up for the deficiencies in the secondary. The Dolphins beefed up their interior line by drafting Grant out of Michigan to play alongside veteran Zach Sieler and perhaps fill the void left by the departure of Campbell. Second-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver also has a deep edge rushing rotation at his disposal with Judon, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson. Both Philips and Chubb are coming off major knee injuries, but have been ramping up in the preseason and are expected to be ready by Week 1.

Weaknesses

The Dolphins enter the season thin at cornerback after trading Ramsey and releasing 2024 starter Fuller, and preseason injuries have further depleted the secondary. Kader Kohou and Artie Burns sustained season-ending knee injuries in camp, while Ethan Bonner and Kendall Sheffield are dealing with injuries that could put their availability in question for Week 1. Jack Jones and Mike Hilton were brought in during camp, but depth is still an issue in Miami’s secondary.

Camp development

Hill was sidelined early in camp recovering from offseason wrist surgery and he has missed time recently with an oblique injury. That has hindered the wide receiver’s ability to get valuable reps with Tagovailoa, but it has also allowed the quarterback to develop chemistry with other receivers. Malik Washington, a 2024 sixth-round pick, has been one of Tagovailoa’s go-to targets in camp, and the second-year receiver had an impressive 25-yard touchdown catch from Tagovailoa in Miami’s final preseason game against Jacksonville.

Fantasy player t

o watch

RB De’Von Achane. He has had back-to-back 100-carry seasons to start his NFL career and also plays a huge role in Miami’s passing offense. Achane finished 2024 with 1,499 yards from scrimmage with six touchdown runs and six TD catches. He should be in for another big season, especially as Miami has made upgrades to its offensive line to potentially improve its run game.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 80-1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.