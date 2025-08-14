Maye and McCarthy show progress in Patriots-Vikings joint practices

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The top quarterbacks in last year’s NFL draft accounted for six of the top 12 picks,…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The top quarterbacks in last year’s NFL draft accounted for six of the top 12 picks, and they had a wide range of results in their rookie year, from award-winning to not applicable.

Drake Maye, though picked as an injury replacement for the Pro Bowl, had a bumpy debut while the New England Patriots went 4-13. J.J. McCarthy didn’t play at all for the Minnesota Vikings, after he was sidelined by a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The bright side for both players was plenty of room for real progress, which became a bit easier to envision this week during joint practices between the Patriots and Vikings.

McCarthy stole the show on Thursday, producing perhaps his finest performance of training camp in terms of accuracy, decisiveness and head-turning completions during full-team drills, particularly in 11-on-11 red zone situations.

“There’s going to be some throws where you’ve got to squeeze it in a window, some throws where he threw it up and over some guys and found some open grass with the ability to throw the football in different ways,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “All things we’ve been working on, all things he’s talented and capable of doing, but to do it in this setting should give him some confidence moving forward.”

O’Connell has been stressing to McCarthy the importance of “layering” his throws, depending on where the defenders are and what route his receivers are running, so that every pass doesn’t leave his hand with the same velocity.

The Vikings have raved at every turn about McCarthy’s eagerness to learn and improve since he was first injured a year ago, and that has shown up in practices with the way he’s thrown the ball at different angles and speeds to the right places. The 10th overall pick last year was particularly proud of the touch he had on a pass to Jordan Addison on Thursday in the back of the end zone.

“I think I’m one of the most accurate guys out there,” McCarthy said. “Just being able to take it day by day and really hone in on every single throw.”

Maye made strong throw after strong throw down the field on Wednesday against a Vikings defense well-known for causing confusion for opponents, but the production by the first-team Patriots offense on Thursday left more to be desired, with the pass rush spearheaded by Jonathan Greenard frequently causing problems for an offensive line that has plenty to prove this season.

“We’ve got to give him time, period,” center Garrett Bradbury said. “As much time as he needs.”

Learning to lead

New Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has been leaning on Maye, the third overall pick last year, to become more demonstrative in huddles and meetings.

“It’s not that it’s lacking. I always want more. I think I have to as a coach,” Vrabel said. “We always want to try take a player and meet them where they’re at and then be able to improve on that.”

Maye said he has been embracing the challenge.

“I want somebody to push me to do more for the team, have more of an impact with the guys around me,” Maye said. “I feel like if I have that and if I feel like I’m not showing it myself, then I need somebody to push me along.”

McCarthy has turned plenty of heads with the Vikings for his beyond-his-years leadership potential.

“He doesn’t feel like a young guy,” tight end T.J. Hockenson said. “The way he controls the huddle, his energy in the huddle, how he talks about the game and the mentality is high-level thinking.”

Happy birthday, dear coach …

Vrabel celebrated his 50th birthday on the practice field, naturally, but he did have a favorite dessert in mind for later to mark the milestone.

“It’s carrot cake. That’s it. There’s one answer. There’s no hemming and hawing,” Vrabel said.

