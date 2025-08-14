Louis Rees-Zammit signs with Bristol Bears on return to rugby

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit signed with Bristol Bears on Thursday in a resumption of his rugby…

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit signed with Bristol Bears on Thursday in a resumption of his rugby career after an 18-month spell in American football.

The 24-year-old Rees-Zammit announced two weeks ago that “ it’s time to come home ” after spending all of last season on the practice squad of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Bristol Bears was the obvious choice for me,” he said in the team’s announcement. “The style of rugby the team play — all about entertaining the fans and growing the game — perfectly aligns to how I want to play and how I express myself on and off the field.”

Rees-Zammit had left English rugby club Gloucester in early 2024 to join the NFL’s international player pathway program. He spent five months working as a running back with the Kansas City Chiefs before switching to receiver with the Jaguars, but he never made an active roster.

In rugby union, Rees-Zammit has scored 14 tries in 32 test appearances for Wales and was selected on the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021.

Rees-Zammit was considered one of the world’s most exciting rugby players before leaving to chase an NFL dream.

He plans to pick up where he left off.

“I want to get fans out of their seats, create exciting moments and help people fall in the love with the game,” he said. “I’m excited to return to rugby at a club that demands those values. I’m looking forward to working with my teammates, Pat Lam and the coaches and all the backroom team to bring success to the Bears.”

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.