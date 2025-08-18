Lions rookie edge rusher Hassanein out with pectoral injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein’s status for the season may be in question…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein’s status for the season may be in question after he sustained a pectoral injury in Saturday’s preseason loss.

Coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that Hassanein, the first Egyptian drafted into the NFL, will be down for “a while.”

Hassanein was selected in the sixth round to help shore up the edge rusher position.

When asked whether Hassanein will return this season, Campbell said, “Good question, I don’t have that answer yet.’’

Campbell said it’s difficult for a rookie to lose time in training camp.

“You hate it for those guys, first because nobody feels worse than they do. He puts in the work and he wants it,’’ Campbell said. “It’s tough when it’s a young guy because you build so much of what you are — your foundation — in your first two years.’’

Campbell appreciates that Hassanein was able to get in at least half of camp.

“The good news with that kid is he’s a grinder. He will do everything it takes, you already know that — he’ll do everything it takes to heal up, to rehab, to be back, he’s going to stay in it mentally, learn what he can, process what he can. That’s always going to give you a chance to be better when you come back,” Campbell said.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) was among others, who did not participate in Monday’s practice.

“It’s something he’s been dealing with a little bit. He won’t be out there today. We’re hoping he’s back late in the week. That’s the hope right now,’’ Campbell said. “We don’t feel it’s a major problem, it’s just something we’re trying to manage right now and get it calmed down.’’

Tight end Sam LaPorta has been out since Aug. 14 with an unspecified injury. He was on the sideline watching practice.

Campbell had no update on safety Morice Norris, who was taken by ambulance off the field in Atlanta on Aug. 8. He remains in concussion protocol and it’s to be determined if he will play this season.

“We’re being very thorough with this. He’s doing well, he’s doing good right now. I don’t want to go that far, I just know he’s down today and we’ll keep going,’’ Campbell said.

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey returned to practice Monday on a limited basis.

“Hopefully, by the end of the week we can get him worked into a few things,” Campbell said. “I don’t know if he’ll play (Saturday) or not, but this is a step in the right direction.”

The Lions face the Houston Texans in a joint practice on Thursday. The teams meet Saturday at Ford Field to close out the preseason.

