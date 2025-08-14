Justin Herbert to play in his first-ever preseason game as the Chargers face the Rams

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert is set to play in a preseason game for the first time in…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert is set to play in a preseason game for the first time in his career when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Rams on Saturday.

Herbert will be in for one or two series at SoFi Stadium, coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday.

“I wanted to go out there and see the pass rush,” Herbert said. “In practice as a quarterback you don’t always get the true feeling of a pass rush so I thought it would be helpful.”

Herbert said he was supposed to play last week against the New Orleans Saints, but the plan was scuttled when Rashawn Slater’s season-ending injury caused changes at the tackle positions.

Entering his sixth season in the league, the 27-year-old quarterback has yet to throw a pass in a preseason game. When he was a rookie in 2020, the preseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2021, Herbert was coming off a stellar rookie year and then-Chargers coach Brandon Staley didn’t want to risk an injury during exhibition play. Staley maintained that approached in 2023. Last year, Herbert was in a walking boot with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot that caused him to miss nearly three weeks of training camp.

Trey Lance and Taylor Heinicke will play after Herbert. Lance threw for only 55 yards against the Saints but he ran seven times for a team-high 48 yards, including a 5-yard TD run. Lance threw for two TDs in a win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame game.

Heinicke started against the Saints and was 1 of 5 for 8 yards.

Also among the offensive starters who’ll play against the Rams is wide receiver Keenan Allen. Herbert was reunited with one of his favorite targets when Allen returned to the Chargers for his second stint last week.

“He’s such a smart ballplayer. He’s able to go out there and learn a completely new offense but not miss anything,” Herbert said. “We call a route and he’s going to find a way to make it work. There’s a level of comfort throwing to him just knowing that he’s got such a great feel.”

On defense, Khalil Mack and Derwin James Jr. won’t play as Harbaugh indicated they don’t need the reps.

“I know they’re ready,” he said. “I remember when K Mack got traded to the Bears and didn’t practice at all and then pick-6 and a couple sacks. I know they’re good and ready to go.”

The Chargers, who are 2-0 in the preseason, canceled their joint practice with the Rams on Wednesday, citing a rash of injuries.

“We felt it was more prudent to reconfigure,” Harbaugh said, “and that’s what we did.”

The Chargers have signed cornerback Harrison Hand and waived injured wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.

Hand was on injured reserve last season with Atlanta. He has two starts in 27 career games with Minnesota and Chicago. He also spent time with the New York Giants after being a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2020.

