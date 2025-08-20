Jets trade for veteran nose tackle Harrison Phillips from Vikings, AP source says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have agreed to terms on a trade for veteran nose tackle…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have agreed to terms on a trade for veteran nose tackle Harrison Phillips from the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday night to bolster their defensive line, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Jets are sending sixth-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 to the Vikings, who are trading a 2027 seventh-rounder along with Philips — pending the 29-year-old D-lineman’s physical — according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams didn’t announce the deal.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the trade, which came a few hours after New York made another addition to its defensive line when it acquired defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and a seventh-rounder next year from Cleveland for a sixth-rounder.

The 29-year-old Phillips played the past three seasons for the Vikings after spending his first four with Buffalo. He was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2018. Phillips has eight career sacks, five fumble recoveries and is regarded as a top run stuffer.

