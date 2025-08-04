Jets’ Mason Taylor and Tyrod Taylor miss practice with injuries

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor sat out practice Monday with an ankle…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor sat out practice Monday with an ankle injury and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor didn’t participate with a knee ailment.

Coach Aaron Glenn spoke to reporters before the session, and neither player’s injury was mentioned. Glenn is expected to provide updates after practice Tuesday.

Mason Taylor has been one of the Jets’ standout performers during training camp, with the second-round draft pick out of LSU expected to play a major role in the offense with quarterback Justin Fields.

Tyrod Taylor was on the field and in uniform throughout the session, but didn’t take any snaps as Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez worked behind Fields during team drills.

Glenn said wide receiver Xavier Gipson and cornerback/special teams ace Kris Boyd will be out this week after they both injured a shoulder during the Jets’ scrimmage Saturday. Neither will play in New York’s preseason opener at Green Bay on Saturday night.

“We will re-evaluate those guys going into next week,” Glenn said.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf) and left guard John Simpson (back) will also sit out this week.

Rookie safety Malachi Moore, who has been sidelined with an oblique issue, will be worked back into practice this week.

It’s unclear how Glenn will approach the preseason opener, as far as who might play, after he declined to provide details on his thinking.

“I will answer that question later on in the week,” Glenn said.

Shaky Fields

The Jets’ passing offense has struggled in the past few practices, with Fields looking out of sync at times with his receivers.

It hasn’t all been on Fields, who dislocated a toe on his right foot early in camp. There have been drops, bad routes and mental errors. But it hasn’t been smooth lately for Fields, who was unofficially 4 of 16 in team drills Monday.

“I think he’s really improving, I really do,” Glenn insisted. “I’m excited about that player. I’m excited about the things that he is going to be able to create for us. And every day, man, he’s just got to continue to keep chopping wood. And the type of person that he is, he’s going to continue to do that.”

Second-year cornerback Qwant’ez Stiggers echoed his coach’s sentiments — and took it a step further.

“He’s very athletic, he’s very fast,” Stiggers said, “and he’s going to take us to the playoffs.”

