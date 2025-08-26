Jets cut ‘YAC King’ wide receiver Malachi Corley after rookie season marked by goal-line gaffe

Wide receiver Malachi Corley, a third-round pick last year whose rookie season was marked by a goal line gaffe, was…

Corley was perhaps the biggest name among the Jets’ cuts, but the move wasn’t surprising.

He was buried on New York’s depth chart after a rough first season that included him dropping the football in celebration before he crossed the goal line on his first NFL carry last Oct. 31 against Houston. The touchdown was overturned, New York lost possession and Corley made the blooper reels.

Corley was drafted out of Western Kentucky by the Jets’ previous regime – which traded up to get him – and he failed to live up to expectations. He was the self-proclaimed “YAC King” in college for his ability to turn short passes into big gains, but finished last season with just three catches for 16 yards in nine games with two rushes for 26 yards.

Corley was surpassed by several other receivers, including a few undrafted rookies, in training camp this summer and had only an 8-yard reception in three preseason games, making his days with the Jets appear short.

Among others waived by the Jets was undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook, leaving Justin Fields and the injured Tyrod Taylor as the only signal callers on the roster. Wide receivers Jamaal Pritchett, Brandon Smith and Quentin Skinner, who all had good moments during camp, were also waived, as was kicker Harrison Mevis.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart was placed on injured reserve, wide receiver/special teamer Irvin Charles was placed on reserve/physically unable to perform and rookie linebacker Ja’Markis Weston went on IR/designated for return.

