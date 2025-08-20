Jets bolster defensive line with trade for Browns’ Jowon Briggs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets acquired defensive tackle Jowon Briggs from the Cleveland Browns in a…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets acquired defensive tackle Jowon Briggs from the Cleveland Browns in a trade Wednesday that also included draft picks.

The Browns also sent a seventh-round pick in next year’s NFL draft to New York for a sixth-rounder next year.

Briggs had 13 tackles with two quarterback hits in six games for Cleveland last season after being a seventh-round selection. The 6-foot-1, 313-pound D-lineman had 12 career sacks and 170 tackles during a college career that began at Virginia (2019-20) and finished with three years at Cincinnati (2021-23).

Briggs adds depth to a defensive line in New York that’s led by three-time Pro Bowl pick Quinnen Williams and includes Micheal Clemons, Jay Tufele, Will McDonald and Rashad Weaver.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart has missed time in training camp with an ankle injury, so the addition of Briggs could help fill that void for the Jets if Cowart is sidelined for an extended time.

