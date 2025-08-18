Jefferson returns to practice with Vikings in latest ramp-up of hamstring for regular season

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson has rejoined the Minnesota Vikings for practice, after a mild strain of his left…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson has rejoined the Minnesota Vikings for practice, after a mild strain of his left hamstring kept him sidelined for 3½ weeks.

Jefferson was on the field for the light session on Monday, the latest ramp-up of his activity since he suffered the injury during the second practice of training camp on July 24.

Because Jefferson missed seven games with a more severe strain of his right hamstring during the 2023 season and considering his importance to the team, the Vikings have been extra cautious with his recovery. Coach Kevin O’Connell said he didn’t believe Jefferson would have to adjust his practice routine moving forward.

“He’s done such a good job with building his strength and doing the work with the medical team and the strength team that I think he feels like he’s pretty darn close and ready to go,” O’Connell said of the two-time All-Pro.

The Vikings will be without Jefferson’s primary sidekick, Jordan Addison, for their first three games while he serves a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Their third receiver, Jalen Nailor, recently jammed his hand and is on a week-to-week timetable to return, O’Connell said. He declined to address whether surgery was being considered for Nailor.

The Vikings open the regular season on Sept. 8 at Chicago.

