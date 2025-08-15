Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter sits out practice ‘as a precaution’ with an upper-body injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter was held out of the team’s light practice Friday “as…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter was held out of the team’s light practice Friday “as a precaution” because of an upper-body injury.

When asked whether Hunter would play in the team’s preseason game at New Orleans on Sunday, coach Liam Coen added “we don’t know yet.”

Hunter was on the field for the hourlong session and carried a play-calling sheet while following the action closely.

“That’s what they’re supposed to do when they’re hurt,” Coen said. “We want them to make sure that they’re locked in, getting all the calls, understanding the call and being able to watch and execute it as well in their minds.”

Hunter played on offense and defense, totaling 18 snaps, in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh last Saturday. The Heisman Trophy winner also played both ways during a scrimmage Thursday and crashed hard to the ground while defending a deep pass.

Hunter was one of 10 players held out of Jacksonville’s practice because of injury, joining right guard Chuma Edoga, right tackle Anton Harrison, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, defensive lineman Maason Smith, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, safety Caleb Ransaw, linebacker Jalen McLeod and cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Montaric Brown.

It’s unclear if any of them will play against the Saints, leaving Coen with a tough decision to make regarding playing starters in the second exhibition.

“There’s a chance,” he said. “We got to go get this injury report and make sure because I don’t really want to do too many, ’You’re playing, you’re not playing,’ that kind of deal.

“If we are putting (QB Trevor Lawrence out there), we got to make sure we’re protected and we have the right guys in front. Same with the runners, things like that. Just making sure that we’re not putting people in vulnerable spots because we are injured.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.